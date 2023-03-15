Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Say Goodbye to Berkeley Donuts at Hops & Pie (for Now)

March 15, 2023 10:28AM

Head inside Hops & Pie to find Berkeley Donuts.
Head inside Hops & Pie to find Berkeley Donuts. Berkeley Donuts/Instagram
We love Hops & Pie for a lot of reasons. This neighborhood spot at 3290 Tennyson Street is one of the best beer bars in the state. It's also a favorite for pizza, and last year, it switched to sourdough crust, a move that earned it a place on our recent list of the ten best places to eat pizza in Denver.

It has killer specials, too, including $7 Detroit-style pies on Thursdays and a rotating sandwich of the week that is reason enough to visit.

But now, one of its staples is saying goodbye. Since February 2020, Hops & Pie has doubled as Berkeley Donuts, serving sweet treats Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until they're all sold. It specializes in potato-style and sourdough doughnuts, offering up everything from the Strawberry Homer to the Sea Salt Caramel, with black Hawaiian sea salt, as well as vegan and gluten-free varieties.
click to enlarge
Hops & Pie's new sourdough crust landed it on our list of the best pizza in Denver.
Hops & Pie / Instagram
After March 19, though, Berkeley Donuts will roll off into the sunset. Hops & Pie announced the news on March 14: "If you’ve been by lately, you’ve noticed our huge undertaking: transforming our makeshift COVID parking-lot-turned-patio into a beautiful, expansive, official patio. With this undertaking, it has become clear to us that we need to put Berkeley Donuts on hiatus."

Fans of the pastries should stock up while they can — Berkeley Donuts will be open Thursday through Sunday this week, then close. But that may not be the end of the venture. "We hope to bring Berkeley Donuts back in some capacity at some point," the announcement notes. "We are considering looking for a coffee shop that could host donut operations."

In the meantime, we're excited to sip brews on the new patio, which is expected to open next week. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation