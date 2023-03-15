Say Goodbye to Berkeley Donuts at Hops & Pie (for Now)

We love Hops & Pie for a lot of reasons. This neighborhood spot at 3290 Tennyson Street is one of the best beer bars in the state. It's also a favorite for pizza, and last year, it switched to sourdough crust, a move that earned it a place on our recent list of the ten best places to eat pizza in Denver.
It has killer specials, too, including $7 Detroit-style pies on Thursdays and a rotating sandwich of the week that is reason enough to visit.
But now, one of its staples is saying goodbye. Since February 2020, Hops & Pie has doubled as Berkeley Donuts, serving sweet treats Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. until they're all sold. It specializes in potato-style and sourdough doughnuts, offering up everything from the Strawberry Homer to the Sea Salt Caramel, with black Hawaiian sea salt, as well as vegan and gluten-free varieties.
Fans of the pastries should stock up while they can — Berkeley Donuts will be open Thursday through Sunday this week, then close. But that may not be the end of the venture. "We hope to bring Berkeley Donuts back in some capacity at some point," the announcement notes. "We are considering looking for a coffee shop that could host donut operations."
In the meantime, we're excited to sip brews on the new patio, which is expected to open next week.