Harvest Season Brings a Cluster of Upcoming Wine Celebrations

Of the 251 wines submitted by 43 wineries, 14 were selected for the 2019 Governor's Cup Wine Collection. At Colorado UnCorked, November 15, attendees can sample the winners.

Already tired of pumpkin spice? Celebrate fall with good wine instead. These Colorado wine events in October and November pair food, wine, entertainment and support for nonprofit organizations.

October 19

Fall Harvest Party at Creekside Cellars

Enjoy a four-course, harvest-themed meal with four of Creekside’s award-winning wines at Creekside Cellars, at 28036 Highway 74 in Evergreen. Creekside’s food and wine are both worth the drive. Tickets are $100 per person and dinner begins at 7 p.m. For more information and to buy tickets, see Creekside's Eventbrite page.

Chocolate, Cheese and Wine Event at Garrett Estate Cellars

Catch the remaining fall colors in the mountains on your way to Garrett Estate Cellars at 53582 Falcon Road in Olathe. Sample the winery’s new reds and enjoy food and live music from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. For more information the Garrett Estate Cellars website.

October 31 to November 3

Boulder Burgundy Festival

This annual event culminates in the Boulder Burgundy Festival Grand Tasting from 3 to 6 p.m. on November 3 at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 2601 Canyon Boulevard. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 200 exceptional wines, all from France's famed Burgundy region. Tickets are $125 per person. Other separately ticketed events include wine-paired meals at Boulder eateries Arcana, Mateo, and Frasca; seminars on specific sub-regions and wines within Burgundy; and a rare burgundy tasting and silent auction. The festival supports charities There With Care, an organization that supports families with critically ill children, the Somm Foundation, which supports wine education opportunities, and Chef’s Cycle, a 300 mile bike race to raise funds for kids facing hunger. For more information and to buy tickets, see the Boulder Burgundy Festival website.

November 7

Pairsine Food and Wine Pairing Competition

Front Range chefs will compete to see who can create the most appealing food and wine pairings at the Crowne Plaza Denver at 1536 Wynkoop Street. VIP admission starts at 5 p.m. with general admission fro 6 to 9 p.m. Professional judges and attendees will vote for the best pairings. Pronounced "pair-zeen," the competition’s name combines the words “pairing” and “cuisine.” A portion of ticket sales will benefit There With Care. Tickets are $120 to $185; call 719-488-1800 or visit pairsine.com to purchase yours.

November 15

Colorado UnCorked

At the annual Colorado UnCorked event held at the History Colorado Center, 1200 Broadway, attendees can sample all fourteen Colorado wines chosen for the 2019 Governor’s Cup Wine Collection, paired with small-plate menu items created by some of Colorado’s best chefs. Wines were selected by an eighteen-member panel of judges from among 251 wines submitted by 43 Colorado wineries. Three of the winners were first-time entrants. During the event, the best wine in the collection will be awarded Best of Show. VIP entry ($85) begins at 6 p.m. and general admission ($45) is from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

November 21

Beaujolais & Beyond

Celebrate Beaujolais Nouveau Day with the French American Chamber of Commerce - Rocky Mountain Chapter at the NATIV Lounge & Hotel at 1612 Wazee St, Denver. Foodies, Francophiles, wine enthusiasts and French and American business leaders will enjoy French food, wine, a silent auction, a French culinary competition and entertainment, all from 6 to 9 p.m. Early bird tickets of $45 are available until November 10. Tickets will be available until November 20 on the organization's website.