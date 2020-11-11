Beer Calendar: Veteran's Day Beers and Lots of Lagers

Factotum Brewhouse released its first flagship beer in honor of Veteran's Day six years ago. Soldier's Reward Pilsner was named in part for the brewery's assistant brewer at the time, who was a veteran. Since then, it has been a regular part of Factotum's lineup, and every Veteran's the brewery offers free pours to those who have served.

This year, Factotum's brother-and-sister owners, Laura and Chris Bruns, will add a new can image depicting their grandfather, Harold, who earned a Bronze Star in World War II serving with the U.S. Army. "He spoke German and 'lived' inside of enemy lines, in a barn, for a long portion of his tour. His job? To intercept radio signals from the Nazis and send info back to the Allies," the Brunses say. Harold joins his wife, Viola, who is pictured on the majority of the brewery's other cans. "There are many many many stories we could share about Harold and Viola, including how they liked to share a can of beer as they hit their twilight years."

And as usual, Factotum will be offering free pours of Soldier's Reward Pilsner today, Veteran's Day, to anyone showing proof of status.

Wednesday, November 11

Celebrate Veterans Day with FlyteCo Brewing, which will release Vets in Jets Cream Ale and donate a portion of each sale to Stripes to Bars, which offers a scholarship "that enables veterans to get a start in aviation," the brewery says. The beer is available on draft and in twelve-ounce cans to go.

Cerebral Brewing releases three canned beers. Mirror Text is a hazy West Coast-style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Citra and Enigma hops; DDH Hollow Fang is an IPA that was double dry-hopped with Citra, Galaxy and Nelson Sauvin hops; and Prime Conditions is an India pale lager made with El Dorado and Strata hops.

Cerveceria Colorado invites you to celebrate the release of its newest canned beer, Churro Stout, with free churros. The taproom, which is owned by Denver Beer Co. next door, will give away a hot churro from El Gallo Blanco food truck with every pint of Churro Stout. Order from either Cerveceria Colorado or Denver Beer Co taprooms. Each pint will be served with a cinnamon-sugar-dipped rim.

Copper Kettle Brewing continues its month of dessert firkins by tapping Red Velvet Blonde Stout. This one is a blonde ale that has been infused with chocolate, lactose and vanilla. It taps at 2 p.m.

Thursday, November 12

Tivoli Brewing will raise its glass in honor of those who have served our country and it will release Barrel Aged JP-8 Russian Imperial Stout. Aged for one year in Law's Rye Whiskey barrels, "this jet-fueled version holds at 13.5 percent ABV, enough power to launch a Falcon Rocket," the brewery says. "Proceeds from each draft purchase will be donated to the MSU Denver Veteran and Military Student Education Fund."

Great Divide Brewery & Roadhouse in Castle Rock taps its first-ever milkshake IPA. The beer "has a full and creamy body with a nice background sweetness to complement the fruit character and contrast the bitterness," Great Divide says. "Head brewer Tony Rau wanted to brew an approachable and refreshing IPA for people who typically don’t like hoppy beers. With fruit -boutique hops and lacking heavy bitterness, it drinks more like a tropical citrus cocktail, particularly a Piña Colada."

Friday, November 13

Little Machine Beer Company taps Munich Thunder Dunkel, a 5.7 percent ABV lager. "Transform your winter from being boring, dull and unfashionable into Colorado perfection in the coziest way," the brewery says. "Toasty, bready malt. Old Skool."

Our Mutual Friend Brewing will have a new cherry-infused version of its stellar Weirding Way available in bottles and on draft. Balaton Cherry Weirding Way is a dry-hopped farmhouse-saison fermented entirely with Brettanomyces yeast in a foeder and aged with Balaton cherries.

Snowed In Mocha was the very first of Copper Kettle Brewing's variations on its barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout, Snowed In, and it returns today for the eighth year. Brewed with local coffee from Kind & Co. and aged in bourbon barrels, the 12.4 percent ABV beer is available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans to go.

4 Noses Brewing unveils the second in its planned series of oak-aged lagers. Foeder Maibock was fermented in the brewery's American Missouri Oak foeder. "We used a decoction mash method to bring more depth to the flavor of this lager," the brewery says. "Featuring the traditional Maibock malts, Pilsner and Vienna, the 7.4 percent ABV beer is a great way to taste the magic of foeder fermentation."

Upslope Brewing in Boulder has been celebrating its twelfth anniversary with various deals and discounts this week, but today it will tap a new beer called Foeder-Aged Apricot Sour Ale. "This bright, effervescent beer is a culmination of our mixed-culture golden sour ale, re-fermented on 1,200 pounds of apricots for eight weeks," the brewery says. "Juicy, stone fruit elements are accompanied by notes of Meyer lemon, tangy minerality and terse acidity. Enjoy now for a more fruit-forward experience, or cellar for an extended period of time to further develop Brettanomyces complexity."

Saturday, November 14

Okay, so I guess pumpkin season continues until the last pumpkin pies have been eaten, which gives us most of November to enjoy pumpkin beers as well. As such, River North Brewery will release Barrel Aged Pumpkin Spice J. Marie in bottle and on tap at both taprooms. The beer is the brewery's imperial saison, which has been spiked with pumpkin puree as well as pumpkin spice. "You will find this to be a well-balanced, lightly spiced and aromatic beer that will have you cozy in no time," the brewery says. "Coming in at 10.3 percent ABV, we threw this J. Marie into whiskey barrels, adding a whiskey, oak finish to the beer."

"Brewing is fun, but it's more fun with friends." So says Coal Mine Avenue Brewing in Littleton, which got together with its friends at Landlocked Ales in Lakewood for another collaboration brew. "This time we're bringing a juice bomb of an IPA your way," the brewery says. To make Suburban Apeel Blood Orange IPA, "We used 126 pounds of blood orange puree, along with Citra and Mandarina Bavaria hops to create a strong orange and citrus flavor, and brought in Sabro hops to round out the profile with tropical flavors that leave you reminded of your favorite orange mall drink." The beer is on tap at both breweries.

Join Grist Brewing as it celebrates its seventh anniversary with an Unlucky Seven party, featuring food, live music and entertainment, social distancing and lots of beer.

Sunday, November 15

Upslope Brewing wraps up its twelfth anniversary celebrations by tapping Barrel Aged Coconut Porter. This beer has "massive toasted coconut aroma followed by light roastiness, milk chocolate and vanilla," the brewery says. "It finishes with a silky mouthfeel and a light warming sensation."

Saturday, November 21

Join the owners of Burns Family Artisan Ales for an event from 8 to 10 p.m. celebrating the release of No Barrels Included, a 17.2 percent ABV Russian imperial stout that was aged for one year in stainless steel. In addition to the release, there will be other beers, small plates and conversation. Tickets are $50 on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, November 25

Copper Kettle Brewing wraps its month of dessert firkins with Banana Cream Pie Snowed In, a version of its barrel-aged imperial oatmeal stout with banana. It's on draft only.