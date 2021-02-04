What to Eat While You're Watching Super Bowl LVII

The Broncos never really had a shot at the Super Bowl this year, but plenty of people in Denver will be watching the big game when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 12.
While there are lots of places to catch the game, including Eagles-friendly bar Larimer Beer Hall and Don's Club Tavern, which welcomes Chiefs fans, Super Bowl Sunday is also the perfect excuse to feast with friends at home while you settle in for all those commercials and Rihanna's performance in the half-time show.
And for a real show-stopping event, why not bring in some Super Bowl specials from local restaurants? Here are the best we've found:
Campfire Lakewood
840 Tabor Street, Lakewood
720-419-2468
This recent addition to the dining scene is the second location of Campfire (the original opened in Evergreen in 2021). It's offering several catering options for the big game, including smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked wings and more. Orders must be placed online by February 7 for pick-up by 2 p.m. on February 12.
Comida
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
303-484-1632
Spice up your Super Bowl party with takeout specials from Comida, which can be ordered ahead online for pick-up on February 12. Options include seven-layer dip, a nacho kit, jalapeno poppers, a box of griddled tacos and more.
Fire on the Mountain
3801 West 32nd Avenue
300 South Logan Street
303-480-9464
Wings are a game-day staple and Fire on the Mountain makes some of the best in town. It will open at 11 a.m. on February 12 for take-out only, and orders must be placed by phone in advance. Along with bone-in or boneless wings with your choice of sauce, you can add on other munchies like chips and queso or fried pickles, along with booze to-go specials like house margaritas by the quart for $30.
Los Chingones
Multiple locations
Mexican fare is also the focus at Los Chingones, which is offering Super Bowl Party Packs for pick-up from any of its three locations. Opt for the dips kit (which includes salsa, guacamole and queso with chips for $50) or party platters of nachos, enchiladas or tacos, each available with your choice of protein ($36-$58). Email [email protected] with your order and preferred pick-up location.
Music City Hot Chicken
277 Broadway
303-357-11451
While it may be known for its Nashville fried chicken sandwiches and tenders, Music City's Denver outpost inside TRVE Brewing is cooking up wings for game day. Pre-order by the pound for pick-up. They're available in two flavors: buffalo and spicy unagi.
Pizzeria Leopold
1990 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
303-248-7208
Popular podcast Stoned Appetit has teamed up with this Lakewood pizza spot (which was Deli Italia before it rebranded last year) for a weed-lover's game-day deal. For $69, the Stoned Appetit Special will get a one-topping pie, a meatball appetizer, a beer or soda to enjoy when you pick up your grub, and a care package from Leiffa Brands. Anyone 21 and over can call in from February 7 until just before kick off on February 12 to order the special.
The Post Chicken & Beer
Multiple locations
Wings may get a lot of love as a game-day classic, but fried chicken is a crowd-pleaser, too. The Post offers plenty of options, from ten-piece plates to larger party packs. Online ordering is available.
Postino
Multiple locations
If you're looking for slightly elevated options to impress your guests, check out Postino’s Super Bowl Party Packs, which can be delivered directly to your door. Dig into a spread of meatballs & goat cheese, a charcuterie board and grilled skewers, plus an assorted bruschetta and panini platter. Packs feed fifteen people for $315; order through postinowinecafe.com with the code “placeholder” for free delivery.