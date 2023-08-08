Bobby Flay's Burgers Are Coming to Colorado

In recent years, Denver has become a popular choice for brands interested in expanding into new markets. Recent examples include Yardbird, which debuted a massive addition in RiNo last month; Fixins, a soul food concept from former NBA player Kevin Johnson that he plans to bring to Five Points next year; bagel-centric Call Your Mother, which chose the Mile High for its first location outside of the D.C. area; and the Yard Milkshake Bar, which opened on the 16th Street Mall in May.
Now a familiar name is getting into the local burger game. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay launched Bobby's Burgers in 2008; it currently has six locations, including three in Las Vegas. And by the end of 2024, it will have one in the Mile High.
"Bobby’s Burgers is officially coming to Colorado — this marks an exciting milestone for our brand as we venture into new areas like the city of Denver, known for its culinary vibrancy and food enthusiasts,” Flay says in an announcement. "We are confident that our diverse, hand-crafted menu made with only the highest-quality ingredients will resonate with the tastes of Colorado's food-loving communities. We can't wait to welcome guests to our new locations.”
Father-and-son restaurateurs Marc and Zach Rogers of Rogers Restaurant Group (which also owns Fuzzy's Tacos and Newks Eatery locations in Denver) signed a ten-unit deal to bring Bobby's Burgers to the state. The two "are diligently scouting the Denver area to launch the first location," according to the announcement, with the opening slated for the third or fourth quarter of 2024.
But if you're craving melty cheese on top of a beef patty, there's no reason to wait for this celebrity-branded concept to arrive. This city already has a strong local burger scene. In fact, the Humpty Dumpty Drive In claimed to have invented the cheeseburger in 1935, and there's a trademark and stone marker on Speer Boulevard to prove it. Bobby Flay may have name recognition on a national scale, but places like Bud's Bar, My Brother's Bar and the Cherry Cricket have been perfecting their take on this greasy staple for decades.
Need a fix? Check out our list of the ten best burgers in Denver, along with our roster of favorite old-school burger joints.