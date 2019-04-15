 


    Herban Planet
Bombay Clay Oven Closes After 22 Years in Cherry CreekEXPAND
Westword

Bombay Clay Oven Closes After 22 Years in Cherry Creek

Mark Antonation | April 15, 2019 | 2:30pm
Bombay Clay Oven has been part of the Cherry Creek scenery since 1997, when Rohini and Marhsall Miranda moved their Indian restaurant (then only four years old) to the posh neighborhood from Highlands Ranch. But the distinctive eatery, with its stuccoed walls, breezy patio and domed cupola above the front door, is now dwarfed by a massive new apartment building next door. Heavy construction for the past several years has made access to the building difficult and parking all but impossible, and so the Miranda's closed their restaurant earlier this month.

A note on the Bombay Clay Oven website reads:

Thank you all for 22 wonderful years of support and memories. After 22 years in Cherry Creek North, we have closed our restaurant in Cherry Creek. You may still order our delicious food for delivery online through Doordash, Postmates, Ubereats, or Grubhub. You may also order catering or pickup,(to be picked up at Saucy Bombay, our fast casual restaurant located at 2616 East Colfax Avenue, Denver, 80206.)

Saucy Bombay opened across the street from East High School in 2016, offering a quick-service version of the Mirandas' menu, including breads baked in a tandoor oven. The Saucy Bombay concept ran for five years on the 16th Street Mall before the Mirandas moved it to its current location.

Much of the Cherry Creek North neighborhood has been transformed in recent year, but for now Bombay Clay Oven is safe from the wrecking ball. There's a for-lease sign on the building, so another restaurant owner could move in if they're willing to ride out all of the current construction.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

