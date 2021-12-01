Support Us

Brazen and Piatti Will Close in December

December 1, 2021 11:39AM

Brazen Neighborhood Eatery will close after service on December 18.
Metro Denver restaurant and bar closures were low in November — we reported just three — but two eateries just announced that they're planning to shutter this month.

On November 28, Piatti, the Italian eatery located at 190 St. Paul Street, posted a note on Instagram: "It is with great sadness that after 25 plus years, we will be closing our doors." The popular Cherry Creek spot, which is owned by the California-based Moana group, is one of nine locations of the brand. The Instagram post notes that the news was "sudden" — and a hard hit for many longtime employees. It is expected to close the last week of December.

On December 1, Brazen also announced via Instagram that it will be shutting its doors at 4450 West 38th Avenue after service on December 18. "We are selling to another operator and a new concept will be opening in our shoes," the post notes. Opened by chef/owner Christopher Sargent in 2014, the eatery has made its mark on the West Highland neighborhood over the years.

It's also where Ginger Pig owner Natascha Hess met her mentor, Carrie Baird, in 2015 and worked her first restaurant job. Baird, who went on to appear on Top Chef and recently rejoined the Culinary Creative group as culinary director for Tap & Burger, was then the restaurant's executive chef. Hess was dining at the chef's counter, casually talking about her dream of opening a food truck and noting her lack of professional experience, when Baird offered her an internship.

"At the time, Brazen was one of the few places that had late night ... It was a really interesting place to me because they had Thai curry mussels and ramen, but they also had handmade pasta and three different types of handmade sausage and just really interesting, diverse food," Hess told Westword in June.

"We plan to make the most of these final weeks and hope you will come have a final toast with us and help us drink the bar dry," the Brazen closure announcement reads.

And that's a good plan, if you're a fan of either of these soon-departing restaurants.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
