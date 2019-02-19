Tessa Deli Will Soon Be Slinging Sandwiches in Park Hill

Chef Vince Howard is stoked about serving sandwiches to northeast Denver residents. After running Del Rey Deli in Los Angeles for five years, Howard moved to Colorado with his wife for her new job, for better schools and for a great new city. Not content to leave the deli life behind, the chef is opening a new project, Tessa Delicatessen, at 5724 East Colfax Avenue this spring in a space that was previously a furniture store.

"This is a cool area," Howard says of Park Hill and Montclair, the neighborhood on the south side of Colfax, "and I just want to feed my neighbors; they're the ones who will be there for you."