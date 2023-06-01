Chicken Rebel Is Closing on Tejon Street to Make Way for Brunch Spot Wilde

As of June 2, Lydie Lovett's Chicken Rebel location at 3618 Tejon Street will officially close to make way for Wilde, the chef's new, full-service brunch restaurant, which will be previewing its menu at Westword's Out to Brunch event on Saturday, June 10.
"I have been dreaming up a brunch concept for years now, but most recently decided upon the coastal influence," says Lovett, who grew up in San Diego and Baja California. "I wanted something different than the typical diner-type brunch options."
Come August 1, guests can see just what kind of brunch eats the fried chicken queen has come up with. So far, says Lovett, the menu includes eggs Benedict with crab and rosemary hash; citrus-stuffed French toast with lemon syrup; avocado toast with poached eggs; Baja-style beer-battered fish tacos; and a wild boar burger with hand-cut fries. Of course, fried chicken will be on the menu, too, but instead of the numerous options associated with Chicken Rebel, Lovett will simply serve a hearty plate of chicken and waffles.
While Wilde is primarily a brunch spot, it will offer evening and late-night service as well, with a tapas-style menu and specialty cocktails.
And Lovett hasn't completely given up her original Chicken Rebel plan. Though the Tejon Street location is now the second outpost of the fast-casual chicken shop to close (another in Littleton shuttered in March), its Westminster eatery is still going strong.
Chicken Rebel is Lovett's first restaurant baby. In 2017, the chef came to Colorado from San Diego to buy a food truck for her California-based pop-up concept, and she never left. She began selling fried chicken sandwiches out of the truck at local breweries, with the idea that she would save enough money to travel back home. As it turned out, Denverites loved her food, so she decided to open a stall in Avanti Denver before moving into the Tejon Street space in 2019.
Lovett says that she is particularly proud of her focus on hiring "strong female leaders in the beverage and culinary world" to help run the brunch spot. Unlike the previous concept, Wilde will be a full-service, sit-down restaurant, with to-go and delivery ordering available as well — a place for the neighborhood to frequent for a solid meal and great service, she adds.
"We want diners to be able to enjoy the social aspect of dining without having to worry about the ordering process," says Lovett. "We want the service to be above and beyond so that diners can enjoy their meal and each other."