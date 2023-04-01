Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: Over Forty New Options Opened in March

April 1, 2023 7:33AM

There's a new hot pot option in Thornton.
There's a new hot pot option in Thornton. Hot Pot Spot/Facebook
Sometimes it feels as though a new bar or restaurant opens every day — and in March, that was pretty much the case. In fact, we reported over forty additions to the dining scene, with options spanning cuisines, neighborhoods and concepts. Five Points gained Marigold, a bar that doubles as a plant store, while LaTinto, a Colombian cafe, opened on South Broadway. And a new business is serving up three styles of porchetta sandwiches out of the Spices Cafe space on East Colfax. 

The past week alone saw seven additions, including a Korean pub in Aurora, K Pocha; the new brick-and-mortar home of the Chile con Quesadilla food truck in Brighton; Hot Pot Spot in Thornton; a third location of Little Owl Coffee on 17th Street; the first Colorado outpost of Paris Baguette, a bakery chain that was founded in South Korea in the ’80s; a third Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, this one in Lakewood; and the debut of La Fillette's new, much larger space in Montclair, which is now serving a full brunch menu.
click to enlarge
Chicken Rebel was our pick for best chicken sandwich in 2021.
Chicken Rebel/Instagram
The past month brought some closures as well, however. After just five months in business, Chicken Rebel has shuttered its Littleton outpost. "Unfortunately, I could not maintain the rising costs of rent and taxes for this location and want to focus my energy on our other two locations [in Denver and Westminster] and our amazing brunch concept," says owner Lydie Lovett, who will be introducing Wilde later this year (get a taste of it at Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event in June). "Honestly, it’s a huge relief. We were drowning in a sea of chain restaurants," she adds.

There's a big shift happening on Market Street, where El Tejano, Loaded and Smash Face closed; Handsome Boys Hospitality is working to open five new concepts in the spaces by Rockies Opening Day on April 6.

And finally, we have a happy story about a classic diner closing. After forty years in business, Danny's Carnation in Lakewood served its last meal on March 26, but owner Danny Hopkins is bringing its full menu to a new, much larger building that he purchased just minutes away. The new Danny Ray's, which also has a full bar, is set to open on April 4, and "we plan on being here a long time," Hopkins promises.

For a full recap of the month of March, check out our weekly openings-and-closings roundups:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed in March:
click to enlarge
Marigold's murals add pops of color.
Kristin Pazulski
Restaurants and bars that opened in March:*

Black Box Bakery, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Chile con Quesadilla, 227 North Main Street, Brighton
Chili Shack, 7260 Broadway
Crêpes 'n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
CrunCheese, 2767 South Parker Road, Aurora
Curtis Park Deli, 3000 Pearl Parkway, Boulder
Dazbog, 5650 Tower Road
Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th Street
Englewood Grand's second location, 2043 South University Boulevard
Glissade Coffee Company, 2520 Galena Street, Aurora
Hot Pot Spot, 13567 Grant Street, Thornton
K Pocha, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, 4528 Tennyson Street
La Fillette Bakery, 6217 East 14th Avenue
LaTinto Café, 1417 South Broadway
Little Bodega, 613 22nd Street
Little Man Ice Cream Central Park (formerly Constellation), 10175 East 29th Drive
Little Owl Coffee, 2731 17th Street
Marigold Plants & Spirits, 2721 Welton Street
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Modern Market Eatery, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Momo House, 7729 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Mora Pizza, 911 East Colfax Avenue
My Neighbor Felix, 7209 South Clinton Street, Centennial
Paris Baguette, 18374 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
The Porchetta House, 1510 Humboldt Street
Postino WineCafe, 1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Raising Cane's, 4517 Central Park Boulevard
Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, 615 Garrison Street, Lakewood
Side Pony, 4635 West Colfax Avenue
Room for Friends, 846 Santa Fe Drive
Second Dawn Brewing, 2302 Dayton Street, Aurora
Sofia's Roman Pizza, 1530 16th Street Mall
Stoner Pizza Joint, 4565 East Colfax Avenue and 7456 South Simms Street, Littleton
Subjective Coffee, 3695 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster
Summer Moon Coffee, 12840 Holly Street, Thornton
Tiger Den Tea House, 44 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Tonantzin Casa de Café, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria, 3000 Zuni Street
UnWined, 114 South Broadway
Vegan Van, 3900 Elati Street
click to enlarge
Danny's Carnation served its last guests on March 26, but Danny Ray's is set to open on April 4.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars that closed in March:*

Au Feu Brasserie, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson Street
Chicken Rebel, 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Chook Chicken at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Danny's Carnation, 1395 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
El Tejano, 1949 Market Street
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax
Loaded, 1941 Market Street
The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Sip | Ultra Lounge, 891 14th Street
Smash Face, 1937 Market Street

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation