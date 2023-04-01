Restaurant Roll Call: Over Forty New Options Opened in March

The past week alone saw seven additions, including a Korean pub in Aurora, K Pocha; the new brick-and-mortar home of the Chile con Quesadilla food truck in Brighton; Hot Pot Spot in Thornton; a third location of Little Owl Coffee on 17th Street; the first Colorado outpost of Paris Baguette, a bakery chain that was founded in South Korea in the ’80s; a third Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, this one in Lakewood; and the debut of La Fillette's new, much larger space in Montclair, which is now serving a full brunch menu.
owner Lydie Lovett, who will be introducing Wilde later this year (get a taste of it at Westword's inaugural Out to Brunch event in June). "Honestly, it’s a huge relief. We were drowning in a sea of chain restaurants," she adds.
There's a big shift happening on Market Street, where El Tejano, Loaded and Smash Face closed; Handsome Boys Hospitality is working to open five new concepts in the spaces by Rockies Opening Day on April 6.
And finally, we have a happy story about a classic diner closing. After forty years in business, Danny's Carnation in Lakewood served its last meal on March 26, but owner Danny Hopkins is bringing its full menu to a new, much larger building that he purchased just minutes away. The new Danny Ray's, which also has a full bar, is set to open on April 4, and "we plan on being here a long time," Hopkins promises.
Black Box Bakery, Edgewater Public Market, 5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
Chile con Quesadilla, 227 North Main Street, Brighton
Chili Shack, 7260 Broadway
Crêpes 'n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
CrunCheese, 2767 South Parker Road, Aurora
Curtis Park Deli, 3000 Pearl Parkway, Boulder
Dazbog, 5650 Tower Road
Fortissimo Dueling Pianos, 891 14th Street
Englewood Grand's second location, 2043 South University Boulevard
Glissade Coffee Company, 2520 Galena Street, Aurora
Hot Pot Spot, 13567 Grant Street, Thornton
K Pocha, 2648 South Parker Road, Aurora
Kalaka Mexican Kitchen, 4528 Tennyson Street
La Fillette Bakery, 6217 East 14th Avenue
LaTinto Café, 1417 South Broadway
Little Bodega, 613 22nd Street
Little Man Ice Cream Central Park (formerly Constellation), 10175 East 29th Drive
Little Owl Coffee, 2731 17th Street
Marigold Plants & Spirits, 2721 Welton Street
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Modern Market Eatery, 12230 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Momo House, 7729 West 92nd Avenue, Westminster
Mora Pizza, 911 East Colfax Avenue
My Neighbor Felix, 7209 South Clinton Street, Centennial
Paris Baguette, 18374 Cottonwood Drive, Parker
The Porchetta House, 1510 Humboldt Street
Postino WineCafe, 1468 Pearl Street, Boulder
Quinto Neighborhood Pizzeria & Taphouse, 10443 Town Center Drive, Westminster
Raising Cane's, 4517 Central Park Boulevard
Rise & Shine Biscuit Kitchen, 615 Garrison Street, Lakewood
Side Pony, 4635 West Colfax Avenue
Room for Friends, 846 Santa Fe Drive
Second Dawn Brewing, 2302 Dayton Street, Aurora
Sofia's Roman Pizza, 1530 16th Street Mall
Stoner Pizza Joint, 4565 East Colfax Avenue and 7456 South Simms Street, Littleton
Subjective Coffee, 3695 West 72nd Avenue, Westminster
Summer Moon Coffee, 12840 Holly Street, Thornton
Tiger Den Tea House, 44 Springer Drive, Highlands Ranch
Tonantzin Casa de Café, 1001 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
Tony P's Bar and Pizzeria, 3000 Zuni Street
UnWined, 114 South Broadway
Vegan Van, 3900 Elati Street
Au Feu Brasserie, 81 South Pennsylvania Street
Berkeley Donuts, 3920 Tennyson Street
Chicken Rebel, 8246 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton
Chook Chicken at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Danny's Carnation, 1395 Wadsworth Boulevard, Lakewood
El Tejano, 1949 Market Street
Glass Arrow Coffee, 8600 East Colfax
Loaded, 1941 Market Street
The Molecule Effect, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Sip | Ultra Lounge, 891 14th Street
Smash Face, 1937 Market Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].