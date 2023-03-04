Navigation
Openings and Closings

A Chook Spot Shutters, Bryan's Dumplings Debuts and Every Other Opening and Closing This Week

March 4, 2023 10:28AM

Bryan's Dumpling House is now open in Greenwood Village.
Bryan's Dumpling House is now open in Greenwood Village.
Chook Chicken, which was launched by chef/restaurateur Alex Seidel, Snooze co-founder Adam Schlegel and barman Randy Laymen in 2018, had grown to four locations since then. Now, it's back down to three.

"It is with sadness, mixed in with a sense of peace, that we’re announcing the closure of our Stanley Chook. ... Alas, sometimes things just don’t work out as you planned (said by every person on the planet over the past 3 years)," the owners wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news. The Stanley Marketplace location of Chook had been open for three years.

Del Mar by Rooted also closed its stall at Avanti Denver this week; it's planning to open a brick-and-mortar in Highland this spring.

More than balancing out those closures was the debut of nine new places, including two near the Denver Tech Center. Bryan's Dumpling House specializes in a variety of dunplings, including a rainbow-hued sampler of xiao long bao (soup dumplings). It's the latest concept from the owners of Dumpling Factory on South Yosemite Street.

My Neighbor Felix opened its third location in the former Landry's off I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek Roads. It offers a slightly more upscale menu than the outposts in LoHi and Boulder and features many fun design details.
Kenneth Wan, Doris Yuen and their daighter in front of the future home of MAKfam.
There was a lot of action in downtown Denver as well. 801 Fish, the sister concept of 801 Chophouse in Cherry Creek, debuted on 17th Street. Caldéro is the latest addition to McGregor Square by Coors Field; it comes from Brinkerhoff Hospitality, which also owns La Loma and Sierra Restaurant. Fast casual acai bowl brand Rush Bowls now has a second location on Blake Street. And Meta Asian Kitchen, which got its start inside Avanti Denver, is now serving its Chinese eats at Honor Farm; it will also debut a brick-and-mortar called MAKfam in Baker later this year).

Denver Beer Company added its fourth location, this one in Lowry. Next door to its Downing Street outpost, Right Cream, our 2022 pick for Best Ice Cream, has moved into the former Yum Yums.

And Curtis Park Deli, which has locations on Champa Street and East Sixth Avenue in Denver, added a third location in Boulder.

In other openings and closings news:

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
The Stanley Marketplace outpost is the first Chook location to close.
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

801 Fish, 999 17th Street
Bryan's Dumpling House, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Caldéro, 1901 Wazee Street
Curtis Park Deli, 3000 Pearl Parkway, Boulder
Denver Beer Company, 7070 East Lowry Boulevard
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
My Neighbor Felix, 7209 South Clinton Street, Centennial
Right Cream, 2423 South Downing Street
Rush Bowls, 1580 Blake Street

Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*

Hop Alley, 3500 Larimer Street

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

Chook Chicken at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Del Mar by Rooted at Avanti, 3200 North Pecos Street
Mama Sannino's, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
