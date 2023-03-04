A Chook Spot Shutters, Bryan's Dumplings Debuts and Every Other Opening and Closing This Week

"It is with sadness, mixed in with a sense of peace, that we’re announcing the closure of our Stanley Chook. ... Alas, sometimes things just don’t work out as you planned (said by every person on the planet over the past 3 years)," the owners wrote in an Instagram post sharing the news. The Stanley Marketplace location of Chook had been open for three years.
Del Mar by Rooted also closed its stall at Avanti Denver this week; it's planning to open a brick-and-mortar in Highland this spring.
More than balancing out those closures was the debut of nine new places, including two near the Denver Tech Center. Bryan's Dumpling House specializes in a variety of dunplings, including a rainbow-hued sampler of xiao long bao (soup dumplings). It's the latest concept from the owners of Dumpling Factory on South Yosemite Street.
My Neighbor Felix opened its third location in the former Landry's off I-25 between Arapahoe and Dry Creek Roads. It offers a slightly more upscale menu than the outposts in LoHi and Boulder and features many fun design details.
is now serving its Chinese eats at Honor Farm; it will also debut a brick-and-mortar called MAKfam in Baker later this year).
Denver Beer Company added its fourth location, this one in Lowry. Next door to its Downing Street outpost, Right Cream, our 2022 pick for Best Ice Cream, has moved into the former Yum Yums.
And Curtis Park Deli, which has locations on Champa Street and East Sixth Avenue in Denver, added a third location in Boulder.
In other openings and closings news:
- Catch up on every restaurant and bar that opened and closed in February.
- Villa Denver will open on Market Street this spring and aims to reimagine downtown nightlife.
- Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson is bringing Camp Pickle, a pickleball eatertainment venue, to spots in Centennial and Globeville.
- Mama Sannino's in Wheat Ridge, which closed after the death of owner Jimmy Sannino, will become Rossi's Italian Eatery.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars opening and closing this week:
801 Fish, 999 17th Street
Bryan's Dumpling House, 8000 East Belleview Avenue, Greenwood Village
Caldéro, 1901 Wazee Street
Curtis Park Deli, 3000 Pearl Parkway, Boulder
Denver Beer Company, 7070 East Lowry Boulevard
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
My Neighbor Felix, 7209 South Clinton Street, Centennial
Right Cream, 2423 South Downing Street
Rush Bowls, 1580 Blake Street
Restaurants and bars reopening this week:*
Hop Alley, 3500 Larimer Street
Restaurants and bars closing this week:*
Chook Chicken at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Del Mar by Rooted at Avanti, 3200 North Pecos Street
Mama Sannino's, 5800 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].