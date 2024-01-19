Hitting the Slopes? Here's Where to Get Your Coffee Fix

With the recent storm that dumped snow in the high country, ski season is finally in full swing. Nothing cuts through the cold quite like a warm beverage — but while most resorts offer a caffeine fix, it's usually an afterthought. Luckily, some mountain coffee stops are destinations unto themselves, offering specialty drinks in cozy spaces.
We recently released our guide to the best après-ski spots for food and booze. Now, here are nine spots in the mountains where quality coffee is at the forefront:
Dusky Grouse
1585 Mid Valley Drive, Steamboat Springs
970-761-2132
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
duskygrousecoffee.com
It's notoriously difficult to find parking in downtown Steamboat, and the streets are typically teeming with tourists, but Dusky Grouse offers an alternative. Although it's surrounded by chains, the coffee shop provides a local option just down the street, where the pace is a bit more laid-back. The community-oriented shop has a selection of artwork and vinyl to peruse while you wait for your beverage, and if you decide to stay and grab a seat by the fireplace, expect solid tunes. We recommend the Cafe Camilla, with honey, espresso, foamy milk and cinnamon, or the tea, Warm Hug, made with rooibos tea. If you're exploring downtown on foot, take advantage of the city's free shuttle and stop by Dusky's new sister shop, Common Grouse.
Georgetown Coffee and Tea
612 Sixth Street, Georgetown
200 Argentine Street, Georgetown
303-569-5195
Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday
georgetowncoffee.com
If you find yourself stuck in I-70 traffic, bail at exit 228 and make your way to Georgetown Coffee and Tea for a breather and a beverage. As the shop's website says, "Hot coffee and crisp mountain air cures all!" The downtown location is in a bright, airy atrium, while the second spot took over a standalone building closer to the highway exit. Try the dirty chai and a homemade soup, like the veggie miso, from its rotating selection. You can also grab a coffee to take with you while you explore the other shops and dining options in town.
Otherside Gear + Coffee Shop
625 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
Open seasonally from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
othersidegearcoffeeshop.com
There's more than just ski resorts attracting visitors to mountain towns during the winter. Grand Lake has miles of Nordic ski and snowshoe trails, and it's also a popular destination for snowmobiling. Plus, the town holds hockey and ice fishing tournaments on the frozen lake. If you find yourself in Grand Lake for one of these activities, or checking out Rocky Mountain National Park in the off-season, a stop at Otherside Gear and Coffee may be just what you need to warm your bones. In addition to coffee and tea, it offers an impressive selection of new and used gear, especially considering it's such a small space. And the A-frame building that houses the shop is especially picturesque in the winter. Although the seasonal hours are limited, just stepping into the shop will warm you up, and if that doesn't do the trick, buy yourself a new puffy or some mittens from its gear section to pair with your coffee.
855 Main Street, Silver Plume
Open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday
plumecoffeebar.com
Walking into Plume Coffee Bar in Silver Plume feels like showing up at a friend's house — if that house had a full coffee bar setup and was located in a living ghost town. Situated off I-70 near the Continental Divide, the former mining town has a population of just around 200. Plume Coffee offers residents and visitors a much-needed, community-oriented gathering place. The window seating in front provides a scenic and idyllic view of the surrounding mountains, and a wood-burning stove keeps it cozy and warm inside. Quality coffee is complemented by housemade syrups and playful seasonal drinks like orange mocha and ginger snap.
Salto
112 East 2nd Street, Nederland
303-258-3537
Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
saltocoffee.com
Fifteen minutes down the mountain from Eldora, Salto Coffee keeps skiers and snowboarders caffeinated with house-roasted coffee. Although Eldora is a smaller mountain, it's closer than Summit County, which makes it a good option for weekends — and it also tends to be less busy. Salto stays open a little later on the weekends for après-ski happy hour. From 3 p.m. to close, you can find specials on food and drinks, including a rotating selection of wine and beer, best enjoyed near the fire. The food menu offers a variety of toasts, sandwiches and salads. Next door, you'll find outfitter Tin Shed, so you can easily rent skis or get your snowboard tuned before hitting the slopes.
Simple Coffee Co.
100 East Agate Avenue, Granby
308-660-8450
Open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
simplecoffeecompany.org
After hitting the slopes in Winter Park or Granby Ranch, venture to Simple Coffee in Granby (its Fraser location is currently closed, but a new location is coming in late winter or early spring). Simple opened in November 2019, and since then, it has diverted more than 200,000 plastic and paper cups from landfills and saved countless tons of carbon by offering all of its to-go beverages in reusable glass jars. Customers can re-use the jar for a $1 discount. If you have your own mug, even better — you'll get a $1 discount for bringing it in. Seasonal menus are creative and use housemade syrups, like in the citrus and cinnamon latte. All of the food is made in-house or locally, including rotating pastries, breakfast burritos and a gluten-free quiche of the week made with a hash brown crust. For the ultimate warm-up, hit up nearby Hot Sulphur Springs for a soak after your pit stop.
Two Arrows Coffee Bar
225 Wall Street, Vail
970-763-5101
Open daily from 7 a.m. to midnight or later
twoarrowscoffee.com
Coffee bar by day and boozy bar by night, Two Arrows is great for both morning fuel and après fun. It uses roasted coffee from Color Roasters in nearby Eagle for its batch brew and espresso drinks. The limited food offerings include quiche, oatmeal and pastries, but the highlight are the East Coast-style bagels from Village Bagel in Edwards. Often referred to as Mexico City's vodka Red Bull, the Spanish coffee is courage in liquid form, made with the house blend of espresso and shaken with Licor 43. Or, warm up with a post-ski cocktail, such as the turmeric hot toddy or mulled wine.
Unravel Coffee
605 South Park Avenue, Breckenridge
970-423-2299
Open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
unravel.coffee
Wherever you're skiing, chances are there's an Unravel Coffee nearby. After opening its flagship shop in Denver in 2019, it expanded to the Rocky Mountains with locations inside the boutique hotel chain Gravity Haus in Breckenridge, Aspen, Vail, Steamboat, Winter Park and Jackson Hole. Just steps from downtown at the base of lift nine, Unravel in Breckenridge is the perfect spot for a mid-afternoon break. The company prioritizes sustainable practices in coffee brewing and consumption, offering drinks in glass containers only, with a $1 deposit that's refundable when the cup is returned. Although each location is unique, most have modern decor and lots of space for you, your friends and your gear. Cozy up fireside and lounge on repurposed chair lifts, or relax on plush couches while enjoying something from the full brunch menu at Cabin Juice, which shares the space with Unravel.
Zero Day
122 East 7th Street, Leadville
267-922-2922
Open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday
thezerodaycoffee.com
At 10,172, Zero Day is the nation's highest-elevation coffee shop. Just a quick jaunt if you're skiing Copper, or if you're hitting the slopes at local favorite Ski Cooper, it's a cozy spot just off Main Street in Leadville. Located in a quaint stand-alone house turned business, it was founded by thru-hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who named the cafe for a hiker's favorite day — one spent walking zero miles. The focus is on coffee, but it also has a small selection of pastries and burritos. Order a Cubano made with brown sugar, espresso and steamed milk while you peruse the new and used gear from tried-and-true employee-tested brands.