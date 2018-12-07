Six Local Businesses and Restaurants Making Their Own Vegan Cheese

Cheese is often the reason people give for not being able to totally go vegan. On top of sandwiches, pasta, crackers, tacos and whatever else – cheese definitely has a way of adding a creamy, savory and satisfying hit to any snack or meal. But some Colorado businesses and restaurants are striving to create that same experience of cheesy goodness — only without the dairy. Making a delicious range from smoky cheddar and spicy queso to ricotta and gorgonzola, here are six Colorado-based companies and eateries making their own vegan cheese.

Let Thy Food

Let Thy Food strives to produce completely plant-based, nutrient-dense foods, including vegan dips, spreads, dressings and Superfood Parms — spicy blends made with American-grown hemp as a dairy substitute. For the cheesy dips, there’s Queso Blanco, Hatch Valley Queso, Smoky Chedd’r Dip and Chile Con Queso. Superfood Parm options include Santa Fe Jack, Smoky Chedd’r and Spicy Italian – perfect for shaking over pizza, soups and salads. Find Let Thy Food at Whole Foods Markets and other specialty markets or buy it online. Learn more at Letthyfood.com.