Two Colorado Chefs Are Getting Some TV Time

Our favorite chefs in Denver and beyond have been hiding out over the past year — behind masks and in kitchens turning more to-go meals. But chefs are often the face of restaurants, so it's great to see them in action, even if we have to turn on the TV instead of grabbing a chef's counter seat to watch the action.

Two Colorado chefs will be coming to your living room to show of their talents — one of them tonight. Sarah Cloyd, the executive chef of Steuben's Arvada (at 7355 Ralston Road), is dueling celebrity chef Bobby Flay on his Food Network show, Beat Bobby Flay. Cloyd has been with Steuben's for the past year, but the episode was filmed in late-2019, when she was still working at Euclid Hall (which closed in March 2020).

Cloyd's episode is titled "If I Dip, You Dip, We All Dip," and the chefs will be building dip sandwiches. The exact recipes are under wraps (as is whether Cloyd flayed Flay in the competition), but you can order one for yourself and even watch the premiere of the episode, which you can catch tonight at 6 p.m. on the Food Network or on Discovery Plus, at Steuben's Arvada. If you can't make it tonight, the dish will be available in-house and to-go through Sunday, March 14. The show will also run several times over the next few days, so check the schedule on the Beat Bobby Flay webpage. The episode will also feature comedian Ana Gasteyer.

Season 15 of Bravo's Top Chef was filmed in Colorado, and one Colorado chef, Carrie Baird, nearly won, and another, Brother Luck, performed well. The show ghosted the Centennial State for the next two seasons, but Season 18, filmed in Portland, Oregon, will kick off on April 1 — and an Aspen chef will be competing. Byron Gomez is the chef at 7908, a supper club that opened in 2018 in the ski town. Gomez was born in Costa Rica and grew up on Long Island, New York. Before moving to Colorado, he worked at Michelin-starred restaurants Café Boulud and Atera, and was sous chef at Eleven Madison Park when it made the top of the list of S. Pellegrino's World's 50 Best Restaurants.

Baird will also be back on Top Chef, not as a contestant but as a judge. She'll make appearances throughout the season, so you'll have to keep up on your episodes to see if she gives thumbs up or down to Gomez's cooking.