Colorado Restaurant Association Recognizes Outstanding Industry Professionals

Awards season has hit for the Colorado Restaurant Association, which every year honors hospitality and food- service professionals across the state with a number of distinctions. This week, the CRA hosted its Lifetime Achievement Awards ceremony and dinner at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

The event "celebrates individuals who are devoted to the idea of hospitality and practice it in their daily lives," according to the CRA. As part of the annual awards program, the association pays tribute to Noel and Tammy Cunningham — whose restaurant Strings was a standout during its tenure from 1986 to 2013 — with an award for outstanding humanitarians. Although Noel passed away in 2011, he and Tammy are still known as much for their good works as their good food. This year, the Noel & Tammy Cunningham Humanitarian Award went to Larry and Jill DiPasquale, founders of the Epicurean Group, a catering company that devotes considerable time and money to food security, civil rights and sustainability issues.