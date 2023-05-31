Darts Bar Flight Club Will Debut in Denver on June 15

First it was golf bars that started to surge in Denver, from the behemoth Topgolf to golf simulator-stacked watering holes like Stick & Feather to the massive indoor mini golf concept Puttshack that just debuted in RiNo on May 26.
Pickleball-focused restaurant and bar concepts are coming, too, including Camp Pickle from Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson and 3rd Shot, which will open in Wheat Ridge this fall.
There's even a bar for those who prefer hoops: Basketball Social House in Centennial, which is one of the best spots to catch the Nuggets in the NBA finals.
Now, a high-tech darts joint, Flight Club, is set to open on June 15 at 1959 16th Street, in the building behind Union Station that's home to the Colorado Athletic Club (and directly south of what the map on Flight Club's website wrongly calls "Conflux Park," aka Confluence Park).
While the team behind Flight Club may need to get a little more familiar with the geography around its location, it has clearly spent a lot of time designing this 10,000-square-foot space that includes propriety multi-player dart games, a full-service bar, plenty of food options and several semi-private rooms, all of which are designed as "an ode to the historic British pubs and Victorian fairgrounds," according to a press release. Flight Club was founded in London in 2015 and has five other locations in the U.S. out of seventeen worldwide.
No, you can't bring your own darts here. Instead, the Unicorn Eclipse Professional dart boards use a vision tracking system that keeps score so that all you have to do is settle in with a cocktail and some snacks while you throw with friends. There are options for groups of all sizes.
While the full food and drink menu has not yet been released, other U.S. locations offer such options as tacos, oysters, sliders and a selection of flatbreads. There will also be a happy hour with "drink specials paired with local-only dishes inspired by the Mile High City," the company says.
The concept is certainly on trend for a city that loves to play, drink and eat, preferably all at the same time — so all signs point to this Denver addition hitting the bull's-eye.