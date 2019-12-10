Seven Great Holiday Gifts for Colorado Coffee Lovers

If your friends and loved ones have the caffeine gene, coffee makes the perfect Christmas gift. For those obsessed with preparing, drinking and learning about coffee, and for coffee hunters looking for the best cafes in town, here are seven great coffee gift ideas.

Instant Coffee



You read that correctly, coffee snobs: instant coffee. Colorado is full of avid outdoorsy types, and luckily it's also a state full of amazing craft coffee. Middle State Coffee wanted to provide a local alternative for backcountry craft coffee drinkers — no more Folger's or Starbucks Via — and the result is a delicious instant coffee. The new product currently comes in two varieties, a Kenyan blend ($16) and Columbian Geisha ($24). The boxes, each containing six packets, are the perfect stocking-stuffer size for the backpackers, campers, hikers and skiers in your life, and are available for purchase online or at Middle State's coffee shop at 212 South Santa Fe Drive.

The field guide asked professionals in Denver's coffee industry to pick their favorites and compiled them into a new collection, complete with artwork. coffeepeople zine

Coffee People Zine





Go old-school by giving the latest issue of Denver-based zine Coffee People, which documents the latest Denver coffee news. The new issue also includes a coffee guide to Barcelona and art by returning and new artists from all over the world. Current and past issues of the zine are available for purchase online; the most recent issue can also be found at Amethyst Coffee Company, Huckleberry Roasters, Crema Coffeehouse, Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters and Jubliee Roasting Co. Paired with its recently updated Coffee Field Guide/ Denver, a selection of favorite coffee shops frequented by people in the industry, it makes a well-rounded, coffee-inspired read.

Huckleberry Coffee Swag



’Tis the season for ugly sweaters, but plenty of coffee shops offer stylish yet festive clothing options for the rest of the year. Huckleberry is a one-stop shop for colorful apparel, accented by the "Welcome to Colorful Colorado" coffee mug and a locals-only coffee subscription that comes in a fancy, reusable glass jar.

A festive holiday gift box from Rivers and Roads. Rivers and Roads

Gift set from Rivers and Roads



Rivers and Roads Coffee joined forces with its neighbor, glass-blowing shop Flux Studio LLC, to create an artsy and tasty holiday gift box. For $34, the set comes with a hand-blown glass ornament and your choice of Rivers and Roads' homemade golden milk latte mix or some house-roasted coffee. But hurry: Sets are limited and only available at Rivers and Roads, 2539 Bruce Randolph Avenue.

Coffee Events and Classes



Amateur coffee makers can take it to the next level by learning from the best at Sweet Bloom, which offers cuppings, classes on brewing coffee and espresso at home, and a farm-to-cup course about coffee production. Prices range from free to $50 — check the Sweet Bloom website for availability and registration. Novo Coffee offers a more regularly scheduled public tour (most Fridays at noon). Although the tour costs $20, it covers a tasting, tour of the Novo facility at 3008 Larimer Street and a freshly roasted bag of coffee for each attendee to take home.

The winter passport gets owners 2-for-1 beverages at 10 Denver coffee shops. Passport Program

Denver Passport Program



Although the Passport Program is known for its boozy two-for-one deals at bars and restaurants, the 2019 winter edition also includes ten coffee-oriented stops. Anecdote, Sugar Bakeshop, Sonder, Sapor, Ivy on 7th and Pigtrain, among others, all have a page in the passport. Passport holders simply present the booklet to their server when ordering to get the deal; offerings vary from place to place but include seasonal beverages, drip coffee, cortados and espresso drinks; get a stamp and two coffees for the price of one (or 50 percent off one if you're drinking alone). As a bonus, if you buy now, the Denver Passport comes in a bundle with the Mountain Passport, for the more adventurous coffee seekers in your life.

Strava CBD Coffee



A growing trend at coffee shops is to offer a dose of CBD in any drink for an additional cost, but Denver-based Strava Craft Coffee roasts it right into the beans. CBD is purported to help relieve aches and pains, calm nerves and anxiety, and provide your body with antioxidants, making it a perfect gift for the health-conscious coffee lover in your life. Bags of whole beans are available at local shops like SloHi, Blue Sparrow and Drip, as well as online.