Coffee People Zine Creator Hosts Film Night at Allegro Coffee Roasters

Denver is full of coffee people — shops, roasters, baristas and consumers. Self-identified coffee person Kathryn Melheim noticed how many people in the industry were involved in creative side projects outside of coffee, so she started a creative side project of her own dedicated to them: the Coffee People zine.

Melheim got her start in coffee five years ago, first as a barista and then as a roaster at Logan House Coffee. Her inspiration for the zine came after attending a friend's art show at Port Side last year. "I went to this art show, and I was blown away by how awesome it was," she recalls. "I thought: What other baristas and coffee professionals do I know that maybe create things that don't have an outlet? I want a place for everybody to show off their stuff, because everybody does really awesome stuff, but nobody has a place to put it where everybody can see it."

That's how Coffee People was born. This past March she released the first issue, Spring 2018, which weighed in at forty pages. Melheim chose to do a seasonal zine versus quarterly because, as she puts it, "it seems more natural. Coffee itself is an agricultural product, subject to seasons."