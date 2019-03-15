Brunch of the Week: Vine Street Pub Serves Beer-Friendly Weekend Grub

Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery and its Boulder and Denver offshoots, Southern Sun, Under the Sun and Vine Street Pub & Brewery, are well-known for a wide range of house beers and accompanying pub grub. But brunch at Vine Street Pub offers the same style of comfort food served in hearty portions — alongside pints of beer, if you want.

The first thing you need to know about the Vine Street Pub is that it is a cash-only establishment. If you're not accustomed to carrying cash (like me), there's an ATM in the bar (that charges only $1), and if you still can’t make that work, just grab a "karma envelope" on the way out and pay your tab as soon as you can. It sounds crazy, but somehow the system works. General manager Caroline Duffy says that she receives about 85 percent of the envelopes back. She notes that some payments are sent in more than a year later, from customers who have moved or just cleaned out their kitchen drawers and found the envelope hiding among their possessions.

EXPAND If you still have an outstanding tab at Vine Street Pub, earn some good karma by sending in a payment. Bridget Wood