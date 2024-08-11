Reader: Elway's Time in Cherry Creek Has Come...and Gone

But now, the former Denver Broncos quarterback is pulling the plug on the original Elway's, which will shutter after service on August 31 because of construction coming in Cherry Creek. "The ongoing Cherry Creek Mall construction project requires our closure," explains a note on the restaurant's website. "Our plan is to continue to work with our development partners to determine a post-construction location. We have been honored to have been your dining choice throughout the years for special events and family celebrations and we hope to see you this month to thank you personally."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers discuss both the food and scene at this legendary restaurant, as well as the changes in Cherry Creek. Says Susan:
Elway's time in Cherry Creek has come...and gone.Notes Jake:
And then…Cherry Creek became almost unrecognizable.Adds Dena:
They're just gonna bulldoze that whole west side of the mall and build more condos. Incredibly gross. Because who's ready to live at one of the most congested and impossible intersections in town and pay a fortune for the privilege? Were you planning on getting out of the parking lot? Good luck!Offers Richard:
Well, that’s a surprise. They seemed invincible and always packed the times I’ve been there.Says Scarlett:
The outdoor summer concerts were a big hit and the people-watching was always a Top Notch Prime USDA CCN Parade.
Damn it, I’ll miss Cougar’s..I MEAN Elway’s.Wonders Robert:
Well, where the hell will we see a hammered Elway trying to sing along with the piano?!?!?!?!Responds Mike:
No one cares except a few boomers who still give a shit about John Elway.Comments Anthony:
Oh, no! I was going to spend my entire paycheck there!Replies Gary:
I spent 100 bucks just reading the menu!And Lindsay concludes simply:
So many memories!Did you visit this Elway's? What did you think? What do you think of the changes in Cherry Creek in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].