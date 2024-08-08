Elway's Closing in Cherry Creek After Twenty Years

In 2004, John Elway and partner Tim Schmidt opened Elway's at 2500 East First Avenue in Cherry Creek. Since then, the partners added a location in Vail, and spots in both the Ritz-Carlton downtown and at Denver International Airport received licenses to use the Elway's name and recipes.
But now, the former Denver Broncos quarterback is pulling the plug on the original Elway's, which will shutter after service on August 31.
Staffers got the word yesterday.
"The ongoing Cherry Creek Mall construction project requires our closure," explains a note on the restaurant's website. "Our plan is to continue to work with our development partners to determine a post-construction location. We have been honored to have been your dining choice throughout the years for special events and family celebrations and we hope to see you this month to thank you personally."
It's the latest closure announcement from a longtime staple. August kicked off with news that D Bar is out in Uptown, followed by big changes at Crafted Concepts, including the upcoming shuttering of Stoic & Genuine at Union Station on September 1.
But still, openings are outpacing closures, and it sounds like Elway's might make a comeback in Cherry Creek after construction wraps up.
Meanwhile, the Elway's at the Ritz-Carlton, which opened in 2012, just got a major upgrade; the first location at DIA opened in 2013, and a second has since joined the lineup.