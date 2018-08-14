Denver Eatery Lands on Bon Appétit List of Ten Best New Restaurants

Another national food list proclaiming the best, the hottest, the most exciting; another snub for the chefs and restaurateurs of Denver. That's the way it usually goes — but not this time.

Last month, Bon Appétit named fifty finalists for its "Hot Ten," the ten best new restaurants in the United States, and the list included Call, the all-day cottage eatery overflowing with energy and good grub at 2845 Larimer Street. Call was the lone Colorado entry on the list, and with so many other lauded destinations in bigger, trendier cities listed as finalists, the odds seemed slim that a diminutive cafe that could easily come across as little more than a sandwich shop would make it past the final cut.

EXPAND There's more to Call than meets the eye. Danielle Lirette

But today, the "Hot Ten," compiled by celebrity food writer Andrew Knowlton, was unveiled — and there was Call at number ten. Here's how the magazine describes it: "The best meal of all time is the accidental long, boozy lunch. And the best new place to have it is at this all-day hang, with its crimson-red spritzes and endless selection of snacky things. Don’t be surprised if you arrive at 10 a.m. and are still there at 2 p.m."