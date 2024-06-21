 Denver Little India Location Adds 24/7 Hours | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Little India Goes 24/7 at Its Sixth Avenue Location

Denver doesn't have any 24/7 diners anymore but now we have 24/7 Indian.
June 21, 2024
Craving chicken tikka masala at 5 a.m.? Little India on Sixth has you covered.
Craving chicken tikka masala at 5 a.m.? Little India on Sixth has you covered. Molly Martin
Share this:
Since the pandemic, late-night dining options in Denver have been slow to make a comeback. Though there are a few solid options for anyone hungry after midnight, 24/7 restaurants have dwindled significantly.

Some old-school diners like Pete's Kitchen and Great Scott's have brought back a 24-hour schedule on weekends — but on weekdays, hours are still limited. So for those hungry at 3 a.m. on a Tuesday, a chain like Denny's or the metro area's Mexican drive-thrus have been the only options.

But now, one of the city's longtime Indian staples has gone 24/7.

Little India will celebrate its 26th anniversary on June 23, and for the first time, owner Simeran Baidwan has expanded the hours at the Sixth Avenue location, offering its full regular menu for takeout, delivery and dine-in 24/7. "We've always thought about it," he says of the change.

And, he adds, "we've been losing market share to competition," like Tikka & Grill, which opened its second location just a half a mile away last year, and Gaia Masala & Burger, which debuted around the corner on Grant Street in 2021. Both of those restaurants are open until 3 a.m. daily.

"I think the city is pretty much alive 24/7. People are getting off work from hospitals and working in different areas. Since we are more centrally located, we've actually already seen an uptick in delivery orders starting at 3 a.m.," Baidwan notes. "We've seen people walk in at 8 a.m. ordering Indian-style breakfast like parathas and samosas. We've seen people even at 5 a.m. ordering dinner. We don't realize that sometimes the early morning is dinner time for people who work the graveyard shifts."

Since launching the new hours last week, response has been strong. "We've actually been taken by surprise ourselves," Baidwan admits. "We're already seeing the influx of business coming in where we're actually now bringing extra help in, too. It's been exciting."

Little India has four locations in the metro area, but only the outpost at 330 East Sixth Avenue is open 24/7. For more information, visit littleindiaofdenver.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Enzo's End Owner Ready to Retire, Looking for Someone to Take Over the Colfax Pizzeria

Openings & Closings

Enzo's End Owner Ready to Retire, Looking for Someone to Take Over the Colfax Pizzeria

By Molly Martin
In the Midst of Denver's Dumpling Boom, Lao Wang Remains a Comforting Classic

Global Cuisine

In the Midst of Denver's Dumpling Boom, Lao Wang Remains a Comforting Classic

By Molly Martin
Jim Pittenger, Founder of Biker Jim's, Stepping Away From Company After Business Partnership Goes Bad

Food & Drink News

Jim Pittenger, Founder of Biker Jim's, Stepping Away From Company After Business Partnership Goes Bad

By Molly Martin
Broomfield Baker Shares Her Recipes in Japan and Adds Bentos to Her Bakery

Global Cuisine

Broomfield Baker Shares Her Recipes in Japan and Adds Bentos to Her Bakery

By Gil Asakawa
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation