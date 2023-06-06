Late-Night Dining Isn't Dead — and It's Trying to Make a Comeback

Summer hasn't officially begun, but it feels like Denver is in for a hot one — and we're not talking about the temperature. If you've been out on the town recently, whether near Union Station or in RiNo or on South Broadway, you sense a certain energy finally returning to the city.
Over three years after bars and restaurants were forced to close because of the pandemic, effectively taking out the nightlife scene — and late-night dining along with it — people are going out again. And someone has to feed them.
Yes, we've lost pretty much every 24/7 joint (RIP, Breakfast King and the Denver Diner), and those that remain continue to have limited hours. But more and more eateries are staying open later, looking to capture a crowd that's hungry once again for 1 a.m. munchies.
For the past couple of years, 24/7 Mexican drive-thrus have been the savior for those with late-night cravings, and we couldn't have gotten through without them. Sometimes, though, you want to sit down inside a restaurant at 1 a.m. and scarf French dips or gyros or fries loaded with chicken masala. And now you can.
What is open in Denver after midnight? Here are our current favorite go-to's:
3126 Larimer Street
caddywamp.us
Open 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday
Serving out of RiNo bar Gold Point, Caddywampus is all about playing with comfort foods, which is exactly the kind of fare we want to indulge in well after dark. It serves its entire menu until close — current options include snacks like cream cheese and pepper jelly with crackers and boiled peanuts along with a few larger meals like mac and cheese topped with Cheez-Its and a Cuban sandwich with toum (garlic sauce). But the best part is the $10 late-night breakfast sandwiches, available only from 10 p.m. until the lights come on.
2779 South Parker Road, Aurora
303-745-3477
funnyplus.wixsite.com
Open 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
This spot in the H Mart shopping center is known for its Korean fried chicken, but that's just one of the many dishes you can choose from; others include Korean barbecue and hibachi, and they're all served until it closes. The place is pretty low-key during earlier dinner hours, but the pop music playlist-fueled energy really turns up as the night gets darker and the soju flows.
609 Grant Street
720-779-0762
gaiadenver.com
Open 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily
Our 2023 Best of Denver pick for Best French Fries also happens to be one of the only spots to grab late- night food in Cap Hill. Still, its Indian fusion offerings represent some of the most fun food in town no matter what time you're eating. Of course, the masala-topped fries are a must, but you can also dig into straight-up Indian dishes, a smattering of Mediterranean entrees like falafel and shawarma, burgers topped with tikka masala sauce and the neon-orange tikka masala cheesesteak.
5151 Leetsdale Drive
720-389-6203
ingasalpinetavern.net
Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily
This kitschy bar recently started serving again on Sundays and Mondays, which means you can head in any evening for a menu stacked with options. The Bavarian plate with sausage and a soft pretzel is a favorite, as is the burger smothered with green chile, but Inga's serves everything from tacos and pizza to wings and fried pickles. If it's nice out, you can even enjoy your meal on the back patio — because fried food and fresh air are a combo that just hits different after midnight.
1890 East Evans Avenue
303-777-8828
jerusalemrestaurant.com
Open 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily
A longtime Middle Eastern staple near the University of Denver, Jerusalem used to shut down for just a few hours every day. When the pandemic hit, it scaled way back, but it's now pushing closing time later and later as the bar crowds return. Our go-to here is the Combination Super Plate, a feast that can serve two — or ensure that you have some leftover hummus, falafel and dolma to munch on in the morning. A few treats from the bakery case are never a bad call, either.
2205 East Colfax Avenue
303-353-8497
kyuramendenver.com
Open 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily
There's nothing quite like a big bowl of noodles to soak up whatever hijinks happened earlier in the night. Thankfully, Kyu Ramen serves up more than ten options, from spicy chicken to kimchi to udon. There's also a DIY menu where you can mix and match whatever broth, protein, noodle and toppings you fancy.
330 East Sixth Avenue
303-871-9777
3496 West 32nd Avenue
303-561-2855
littleindiaofdenver.com
Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday
Simeran Baidwan opened the first Little India with his parents in 1998 on East Sixth Avenue and has continued to expand the business, which turns 25 this month. Now the original, plus the Highland outpost, are staying open later several days a week, serving a full menu of masalas, kormas, curries and more.
2376 15th Street
303-455-9991
mybrothersbar.com
Open 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
The oldest watering hole in town (it opened as the Highland House in 1873, when Denver was just fifteen years old), My Brother's Bar is known for its deep history, lack of TVs and killer burgers. After cutting back hours during the pandemic, it finally brought late-night food back in March — at least on weekends. The condiment caddies are back, too, so stop in for a stiff drink and a jalapeño cream cheese-covered Johnny Burger.
1962 East Colfax Avenue
303-321-3139
petesrestaurants.com/petes-kitchen
Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Sunday
While it’s only open 24 hours on weekends these days, Pete’s Kitchen remains a Denver classic. Unassuming, comfortable and reliable, it's been sobering up late-night revelers for decades and is the crown jewel of the late Pete Contos’s restaurant empire — which includes the Satire Lounge next door. On the menu: diner favorites and items with a Greek flair, from pancakes and omelets to chicken kabobs and the gyros melt.
1808 Blake Street
720-710-8144
ponyupdenver.com
Open 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday
Since it opened in 2018, the mission of this LoDo bar and restaurant has remained the same: to provide a place for those in the restaurant industry to gather, drink and eat French dips and other hot, filling bites after work. But you don't have to be part of the industry to appreciate the spot, which is known for both delicious eats and stellar service — as well as an imposing portrait of owner Angela Neri’s dog done up as French royalty.
1510 Humboldt Street
303-861-7333
theporchettahouse.com
Open 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday
The Porchetta House debuted inside Spices Cafe in April and uses the kitchen of the daytime-only restaurant to turn out slow-cooked porchetta sandwiches for the evening and late-night crowd. Spices Cafe is directly behind Tight End, Denver's only gay sports bar, so you can opt to sit on the connected patio facing Humboldt Street and order up eats via a QR code while sipping drinks from Tight End's bar — which is also where you'll find another concept serving food to late-night revelers, the PZA, which specializes in East Coast-style slices.
2706 Larimer Street
soikowboi.com
Open 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday
Soi Kowboi owner Blake Blacksberg just wants to have fun with food. He started his business as a pop-up, and operated out of RiNo's Gold Point before moving into American Bonded in February when it reopened under new ownership, the hospitality group Pouring With Heart. Now he slings a menu of burgers and other craveable bites out of the bar's back kitchen, with a commitment to staying open late to cater to the industry crowd looking for a place to grab post-shift grub and other refreshments.
2222 South Havana Street, Aurora
720-485-3682
thanksool.com
Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily
Settling in for a meal at Thank Sool Pocha is just plain fun. The place is hopping, especially during its late-night hours, when groups of all ages are focused on knocking back tiny glasses of soju and digging into dishes that range from steamed sea snails and cow-stomach barbecue to tamer picks like mix-your-own rice balls, kimchi pancakes and Korean fried chicken.