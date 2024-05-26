Reader: Denver's Food Scene Has Improved, but It Is Not #1

One study says it is, but Molly Martin suggests we consider the source. Like the recent research that led to Denver being named the best city for pizza in America, this data was not based on any actual meals. Instead, this ranking of the Best U.S. Cities for Foodies comes from a recipe website called the Cookie Rookie (no, we've never heard of it, either), and is part of its research on state dishes.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers suggest that more research is definitely required. Says Sara:
You got a lot of things going for you, Denver, but good food is not one of them.Replies Matt:
Denver has significantly improved the food scene over the past thirty years, but it is not #1.Adds Kial:
I live here, and have traveled the entire country multiple times over. Just no. Something about the altitude, maybe?Responds Hannah:
Laughable. They need to learn to season. I’ve tried everything imaginable here, every recommendation, and most food is mid.Offers Austin:
It's because the majority of Coloradans in the major cities and touristy areas are wealthy white people and recent transplants from disparate parts of the country who self-segregate into gentrified neighborhoods. They're also usually health-obsessed, since Colorado is the country's healthiest state.Counters Ivan:
That means good luck finding anything deep-fried, fatty or heavily spiced. Overpriced and overrated novelty and vegan food, etc. And when they want "ethnic" food, they go to whitewashed, gentrified versions of ethnic food like it's an amusing experience to eat "Mexican food" even though there is real Mexican-style food just down the street in places like Aurora and Lakewood...but those are "scary" neighborhoods where they don't feel safe!!!
So if you want an unsalted vegan kale wrap or $20 squid ink tacos, you're in luck. Otherwise, go to literally anywhere else for better food.
How?!! All we got is biscuits and gravy!Juan points out:
The list is based on "the cost of a meal, the number of restaurants at different price points and Instagrammability." The most idiotic criteria I’ve ever heard.Suggests Alex:
Definitely written by someone from the Denver Chamber of Commerce.And Chris concludes:
I didn't realize Colorado chronic was that strong!For the record, according to the Cookie Rookie, the rest of the top five cities for foodies are Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.
What do you think of Denver's number-one ranking? The city's dining scene in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].