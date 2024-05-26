 Denver Named Top City for Foodies, but Foodies Disagree | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: Denver's Food Scene Has Improved, but It Is Not #1

This was just rated the Best U.S. City for Foodies — an honor bestowed by the Cookie Rookie.
May 26, 2024
A scallop dish from Byron Gomez's first menu at Michelin-starred Brutø.
A scallop dish from Byron Gomez's first menu at Michelin-starred Brutø. Jeff Fierbert

Local News is Vital to Our Community

When you support our community-rooted newsroom, you enable all of us to be better informed, connected, and empowered during this important election year. Give now and help us raise $12,000 by June 7.

Support local journalism

$0
$12,000
$1,100
Share this:
We know there are a lot of reasons to love dining in the Mile High, but is Denver really the country's very best city for food lovers?

One study says it is, but Molly Martin suggests we consider the source. Like the recent research that led to Denver being named the best city for pizza in America, this data was not based on any actual meals. Instead, this ranking of the Best U.S. Cities for Foodies comes from a recipe website called the Cookie Rookie (no, we've never heard of it, either), and is part of its research on state dishes.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, readers suggest that more research is definitely required. Says Sara:
You got a lot of things going for you, Denver, but good food is not one of them.
Replies Matt: 
Denver has significantly improved the food scene over the past thirty years, but it is not #1.
Adds Kial:
I live here, and have traveled the entire country multiple times over. Just no. Something about the altitude, maybe?
Responds Hannah: 
Laughable. They need to learn to season. I’ve tried everything imaginable here, every recommendation, and most food is mid.
Offers Austin:
It's because the majority of Coloradans in the major cities and touristy areas are wealthy white people and recent transplants from disparate parts of the country who self-segregate into gentrified neighborhoods. They're also usually health-obsessed, since Colorado is the country's healthiest state.

That means good luck finding anything deep-fried, fatty or heavily spiced. Overpriced and overrated novelty and vegan food, etc. And when they want "ethnic" food, they go to whitewashed, gentrified versions of ethnic food like it's an amusing experience to eat "Mexican food" even though there is real Mexican-style food just down the street in places like Aurora and Lakewood...but those are "scary" neighborhoods where they don't feel safe!!!

So if you want an unsalted vegan kale wrap or $20 squid ink tacos, you're in luck. Otherwise, go to literally anywhere else for better food.
Counters Ivan:
How?!! All we got is biscuits and gravy!
Juan points out:
The list is based on "the cost of a meal, the number of restaurants at different price points and Instagrammability." The most idiotic criteria I’ve ever heard.
Suggests Alex:
 Definitely written by someone from the Denver Chamber of Commerce.
And Chris concludes:
I didn't realize Colorado chronic was that strong!
For the record, according to the Cookie Rookie, the rest of the top five cities for foodies are Las Vegas, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.

What do you think of Denver's number-one ranking? The city's dining scene in general? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Denver Named Number One on List of Best U.S. Cities for Foodies

Food & Drink News

Denver Named Number One on List of Best U.S. Cities for Foodies

By Molly Martin
El Chingon Closed Over Unpaid Taxes

Openings & Closings

El Chingon Closed Over Unpaid Taxes

By Molly Martin
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Tacos Tequila Whiskey Debuts at DIA and More

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Tacos Tequila Whiskey Debuts at DIA and More

By Molly Martin
Longmont's First Food Hall, Parkway, Debuts

First Look

Longmont's First Food Hall, Parkway, Debuts

By Jack Spiegel
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation