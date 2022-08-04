Denver Rare Beer Tasting Returns to Raise Funds for Pints for Prostates

The Denver Rare Beer Tasting returns for the thirteenth time on October 7. The popular event, which raises funds for Pints for Prostates, will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building at 144 West Colfax Avenue. Tickets, $200, are on sale now and include admission to the tasting, a tasting glass, food and a T-shirt.
"We're excited to renew the tradition of the Denver Rare Beer Tasting," says Pints for Prostates founder Rick Lyke. "It's very important for our fundraising efforts and in delivering free health screenings. We've tested thousands of men over the years, and we couldn't do what we do without the support of brewers and beer fans."
As happened with so many beer events, COVID derailed the festival for the past two years. The organization is resilient, however, with over $2 million raised to date for awareness and support groups for men fighting prostate cancer.
"The Denver Rare Beer Tasting is about the beer, the people and the cause," continues Lyke. "It's an amazing afternoon of beer passion that helps us reach men through the universal language of beer."
The event also includes a silent auction, with rare and unique collectibles and experiences donated to help raise additional funds for the organization.
The recently resurrected All About Beer magazine is the media sponsor for the event. Editor John Hall says, "This gathering has always been an intimate and well-curated afternoon that respects beer. The brewers are excited to dust off rare kegs or pour new creations for an appreciative crowd that cares about health and wellness. The Pints for Prostates organization has done so much through beer for years, and All About Beer is proud to be back as a media sponsor."
The brewery list is stellar, as always, with some of the best breweries from Colorado and around the country coming together for a great cause. The beer list will be released before the event, and many of these breweries bring special and hard-to-find beers to the tasting.
Participating breweries include:
Amalgam Brewing, Denver, CO
Arrow Brewing, Albuquerque, NM*
Avery Brewing, Boulder, CO
Baere Brewing, Denver, CO*
Beachwood Brewing, Long Beach, CA*
Big Sky Brewing, Missoula, MT
Boston Beer, Boston, MA
Bottle Logic Brewing, Anaheim, CA
Branch & Bone Artisan Ales, Dayton, OH
Broken Compass Brewing, Breckenridge, CO*
Bruz Beers, Denver, CO*
Burns Family Artisan Ales, Denver, CO
Casey Brewing and Blending, Denver, CO
Cellar West Artisan Ales, Lafayette, CO*
Cerebral Brewing, Denver, CO
Cosmic Eye Brewing, Lincoln, NE*
Denton County Brewing, Denton, TX*
Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DE
Drekker Brewing, Fargo, SD
Ecliptic Brewing, Portland, OR
Firestone Walker Brewing, Paso Robles, CA
Forager Brewing, Rochester, MN
Fremont Brewing, Seattle, WA
Garden Path Fermentation, Burlington, WA
Great Divide Brewing, Denver, CO
Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Denver, CO*
Joyride Brewing, Edgewater, CO
Kane Brewing, Ocean, NJ
Left Hand Brewing, Longmont, CA
The Lost Abbey, San Marcos, CA
Metazao Brewing, Indianapolis, IN*
Moksa Brewing, Rocklin, CA
Nebraska Brewing, La Vista, NE
New Image Brewing, Arvada, CO
NoDa Brewing, Charlotte, NC
Odyssey Beerwerks, Arvada, CO
Olde Hickory Brewery, Hickory, NC
Ozark Beer, Rogers, AR
Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MO
Prison City Brewing, Auburn, NY
Radiant Beer, Anaheim, CA*
The Reverend Bier Blendery, Kutztown, PA*
River North Brewery, Denver, CO
Rowley Farmhouse Ales Santa Fe, NM
Saint Arnold Brewing, Houston, TX
Sierra Nevada Brewing, Chico, CA
Spice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, Greenwood Village, CO*
Trophy Brewing, Raleigh, NC
Union Craft Brewing, Baltimore, MD
Verboten Brewing, Loveland, CO
Wayfinder Beer, Portland, OR*
Weathered Souls Brewing, San Antonio, TX
WeldWerks Brewing, Greeley, CO
Westbound & Down Brewing, Idaho Springs, CO
WestFax Brewing, Lakewood, CO
Wild Mind Ales, Minneapolis, MN
Woods Boss Brewing, Denver, CO
* First-time participant