Denver Rare Beer Tasting Returns to Raise Funds for Pints for Prostates

The Denver Rare Beer Tasting returns for the thirteenth time on October 7. The popular event, which raises funds for Pints for Prostates , will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at the McNichols Civic Center Building at 144 West Colfax Avenue. Tickets, $200, are on sale now and include admission to the tasting, a tasting glass, food and a T-shirt."We're excited to renew the tradition of the Denver Rare Beer Tasting," says Pints for Prostates founder Rick Lyke. "It's very important for our fundraising efforts and in delivering free health screenings. We've tested thousands of men over the years, and we couldn't do what we do without the support of brewers and beer fans."As happened with so many beer events, COVID derailed the festival for the past two years. The organization is resilient, however, with over $2 million raised to date for awareness and support groups for men fighting prostate cancer."The Denver Rare Beer Tasting is about the beer, the people and the cause," continues Lyke. "It's an amazing afternoon of beer passion that helps us reach men through the universal language of beer."The event also includes a silent auction, with rare and unique collectibles and experiences donated to help raise additional funds for the organization.The recently resurrected All About Beer magazine is the media sponsor for the event. Editor John Hall says, "This gathering has always been an intimate and well-curated afternoon that respects beer. The brewers are excited to dust off rare kegs or pour new creations for an appreciative crowd that cares about health and wellness. The Pints for Prostates organization has done so much through beer for years, andis proud to be back as a media sponsor."The brewery list is stellar, as always, with some of the best breweries from Colorado and around the country coming together for a great cause. The beer list will be released before the event, and many of these breweries bring special and hard-to-find beers to the tasting.Amalgam Brewing, Denver, COArrow Brewing, Albuquerque, NM*Avery Brewing, Boulder, COBaere Brewing, Denver, CO*Beachwood Brewing, Long Beach, CA*Big Sky Brewing, Missoula, MTBoston Beer, Boston, MABottle Logic Brewing, Anaheim, CABranch & Bone Artisan Ales, Dayton, OHBroken Compass Brewing, Breckenridge, CO*Bruz Beers, Denver, CO*Burns Family Artisan Ales, Denver, COCasey Brewing and Blending, Denver, COCellar West Artisan Ales, Lafayette, CO*Cerebral Brewing, Denver, COCosmic Eye Brewing, Lincoln, NE*Denton County Brewing, Denton, TX*Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, Milton, DEDrekker Brewing, Fargo, SDEcliptic Brewing, Portland, ORFirestone Walker Brewing, Paso Robles, CAForager Brewing, Rochester, MNFremont Brewing, Seattle, WAGarden Path Fermentation, Burlington, WAGreat Divide Brewing, Denver, COJagged Mountain Craft Brewery, Denver, CO*Joyride Brewing, Edgewater, COKane Brewing, Ocean, NJLeft Hand Brewing, Longmont, CAThe Lost Abbey, San Marcos, CAMetazao Brewing, Indianapolis, IN*Moksa Brewing, Rocklin, CANebraska Brewing, La Vista, NENew Image Brewing, Arvada, CONoDa Brewing, Charlotte, NCOdyssey Beerwerks, Arvada, COOlde Hickory Brewery, Hickory, NCOzark Beer, Rogers, ARPerennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MOPrison City Brewing, Auburn, NYRadiant Beer, Anaheim, CA*The Reverend Bier Blendery, Kutztown, PA*River North Brewery, Denver, CORowley Farmhouse Ales Santa Fe, NMSaint Arnold Brewing, Houston, TXSierra Nevada Brewing, Chico, CASpice Trade Brewery & Kitchen, Greenwood Village, CO*Trophy Brewing, Raleigh, NCUnion Craft Brewing, Baltimore, MDVerboten Brewing, Loveland, COWayfinder Beer, Portland, OR*Weathered Souls Brewing, San Antonio, TXWeldWerks Brewing, Greeley, COWestbound & Down Brewing, Idaho Springs, COWestFax Brewing, Lakewood, COWild Mind Ales, Minneapolis, MNWoods Boss Brewing, Denver, CO