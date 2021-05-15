Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Punch Bowl Social got its start in a former Big Lots at 65 Broadway. From there, Robert Thompson grew his eatertainment complex to a nationwide chain that ultimately partnered with Cracker Barrel, of all things. But as the pandemic hit, the company wound up closing all nineteen PBS locations in March 2020, and Thompson left the group entirely.

This week, though, the flagship and first Punch Bowl Social reopened (the location that had opened in Stapleton's old tower is gone for good). Snarf's has reopened its spot at the Spire, too, and Denver's first sober bar, Awake, started stirring things up in Jefferson Park.

But there were also some losses on the scene: After a dozen years in Larimer Square, Troy Guard's TAG will close at the end of service today...right before Denver's restaurants are allowed to go full capacity on May 16.

Here's a rundown of all the action this week:

EXPAND More hot chicken! Lea Jane's

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*

Awake, 2240 Clay Street

Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, 1441 26th Street

OBC Wine Project, 824 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins

Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway

Snarf's at the Spire, 891 14th Street

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*

Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway

TAG, 1441 Larimer Street (closing May 15)

*Or earlier, and not included in a previous post.

