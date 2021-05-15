Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Punch Bowl Social got its start in a former Big Lots at 65 Broadway. From there, Robert Thompson grew his eatertainment complex to a nationwide chain that ultimately partnered with Cracker Barrel, of all things. But as the pandemic hit, the company wound up closing all nineteen PBS locations in March 2020, and Thompson left the group entirely.
This week, though, the flagship and first Punch Bowl Social reopened (the location that had opened in Stapleton's old tower is gone for good). Snarf's has reopened its spot at the Spire, too, and Denver's first sober bar, Awake, started stirring things up in Jefferson Park.
But there were also some losses on the scene: After a dozen years in Larimer Square, Troy Guard's TAG will close at the end of service today...right before Denver's restaurants are allowed to go full capacity on May 16.
Here's a rundown of all the action this week:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Awake, 2240 Clay Street
Lea Jane's Hot Chicken, 1441 26th Street
OBC Wine Project, 824 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins
Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway
Snarf's at the Spire, 891 14th Street
Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway
TAG, 1441 Larimer Street (closing May 15)
*Or earlier, and not included in a previous post.
Do you know of any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Post the information in a comment, or send it to cafe@westword.com.
Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.