Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in May 2021

The list of restaurant openings in May is not quite as long as it was for April, but there's still an impressive number of additions, considering that bars and restaurants were just allowed to return to full occupancy with no social distancing requirements on May 16. New locations of established concepts Bartaco, Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Snarf's all debuted in town, while Boulder's Arcana was replaced by Supermoon, an Asian-inspired eatery from the same team.
This month also saw the return of six restaurants that reopened after lengthy, pandemic-related closures, including two hotel fine-dining heavy-hitters that now have female chefs: Edge, the restaurant inside the Four Seasons, and the Brown Palace's Palace Arms.
Despite the ongoing struggles of the restaurant industry, closures in May were few and far between, though the roster does include two eateries from top Denver restaurateurs. Lon Symensma announced the end of Cho77 on the 16th Street Mall; he'll reopen the space as dumpling and noodle bar YumCha in late June. And Troy Guard closed his flagship restaurant, TAG, in Larimer Square after last call on May 15.
Here's our complete list of openings, reopenings and closures in May, 2021:
Restaurants and bars opening in May*:
Bartaco, 2001 West 32nd Avenue
Benzina, 4839 East Colfax Avenue
Big Easy's Crepe Kitchen, operating out of 709 West Eighth Avenue
Dew Drop Inn, 1033 East 17th Avenue
Drunken Bakery, 1411 Larimer Street
Exalted Sandwich, operating out of 810 Vallejo Street
Ghost Donkey, 1750 Wewatta Street
Hollan Dazed, 1275 East First Avenue, Broomfield
The LetUp Eatery, 9696 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Little Bakery House, 2439 South University Boulevard
MainStage Brewing Company, 450 Mains Street, Lyons
OBC Wine Project, 824 East Lincoln Avenue, Fort Collins
Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen, 1262 College Avenue, Boulder
Snarf's at the Spire, 891 14th Street
Supermoon, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Restaurants and bars reopening in May*
Edge Restaurant & Bar, 1111 14th Street
Punch Bowl Social, 65 Broadway
Super Mega Bien, 1260 25th Street
Work & Class, 2500 Larimer Street, Suite 101
Palace Arms, 321 17th Street
Twin Fin Poke, 2720 South Colorado Boulevard
Restaurants and bars closing in May*
Cho77, 1520 16th Street
Chuey Fu's, 2950 South Broadway
Miss B's Vietnamese, food truck
Nug Nugs Diner (formerly Kyle's Kitchen), 4018 Tennyson Street
TAG, 1441 Larimer Street
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Have you spotted any openings or closings not listed here? Let us know in the comments, or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
