Your 2022 Guide to Thanksgiving Dinner in Denver

In Denver, you don’t have to be a capable chef to impress Thanksgiving guests. All holiday hosts need is insight into who’s doing what. We’ve created this epic roundup to help you locate this year’s feast.
Inside this guide, you’ll find classic home-style cooking and international fare, some traditional and others eccentric. Heat-and-serve meals make dining at home easy, with sides, pies, and more available à la carte. Eateries open on Thanksgiving take things a step further, with impeccable service and a special ambience. Whatever you choose, the talented culinary teams listed below allow you to indulge and spend more time with those you love this holiday.
Denver Thanksgiving food to go:
American Elm
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186
amelm.com
American Elm’s Thanksgiving to-go meal includes a fourteen-pound Bowman & Landes Turkey and all the fixin's — biscuit stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, Southern-style green bean casserole, charred broccolini and creamy mac and cheese. For $245, this hearty box feeds six people. If you have the bird covered, you can also order sides à la carte ($9 to $24 each). And what’s a holiday without a drink in hand? The party-starting Chatham Artillery Punch ($135), holiday wines ($33 to $82) and cocktail kits ($44 to $50) are also available for purchase. Pre-order online by 5 p.m. on November 20 and pick up on November 24.
Centro Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-7771
centromexican.com
Centro bucks tradition with a fiesta-style feast. Anchoring the Thanksgiving table is a fork-tender green chile pork roast, complemented by heirloom potatoes, roasted carrots, poblano rice and tortillas. Don’t pass up purchasing a few fresh lime margarita Crowlers, too. Place your order on Tock by noon on November 20 and pick up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 23 or 25.
Chef Jeff G. Stoneking
Chook
Multiple locations
chookchicken.com
Looking to affordably feed a family this Thanksgiving? Chook, a charcoal chicken eatery by Adam Schlegel and James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel, is offering a to-go meal for just $74.95. It features a whole rotisserie chicken, large salad, three sharable sides and your choice of Füdmil pie — pumpkin or, for an extra $5, pecan. It’s plenty to feed two adults and two lil’ chicks. Other holiday fixings like dinner rolls (six for $4.50), gravy (16 ounces for $9.95), and party portions of sweet potatoes, stuffing and mac and cheese ($21 each) are also available. Place your order on Chook’s website, select your preferred location, and pick up from November 21 through November 23, or on November 25.
Culture Meat & Cheese
2669 Larimer Street
303-292-2222
culturemeatandcheese.com
Keep hungry guests at bay with a sumptuous charcuterie board by Culture Meat & Cheese, an artisan shop inside Denver Central Market. This fancy spread features four River Bear meats, three distinct cheeses, fresh and dried fruit, nuts, jam, pickled veggies and a sliced baguette — priced at $35 for the medium and $45 for the large. Order by phone at least 24 hours in advance before November 22.
Inside this guide, you’ll find classic home-style cooking and international fare, some traditional and others eccentric. Heat-and-serve meals make dining at home easy, with sides, pies, and more available à la carte. Eateries open on Thanksgiving take things a step further, with impeccable service and a special ambience. Whatever you choose, the talented culinary teams listed below allow you to indulge and spend more time with those you love this holiday.
Denver Thanksgiving food to go:
American Elm
4132 West 38th Avenue
720-749-3186
amelm.com
American Elm’s Thanksgiving to-go meal includes a fourteen-pound Bowman & Landes Turkey and all the fixin's — biscuit stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, Southern-style green bean casserole, charred broccolini and creamy mac and cheese. For $245, this hearty box feeds six people. If you have the bird covered, you can also order sides à la carte ($9 to $24 each). And what’s a holiday without a drink in hand? The party-starting Chatham Artillery Punch ($135), holiday wines ($33 to $82) and cocktail kits ($44 to $50) are also available for purchase. Pre-order online by 5 p.m. on November 20 and pick up on November 24.
Centro Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-7771
centromexican.com
Centro bucks tradition with a fiesta-style feast. Anchoring the Thanksgiving table is a fork-tender green chile pork roast, complemented by heirloom potatoes, roasted carrots, poblano rice and tortillas. Don’t pass up purchasing a few fresh lime margarita Crowlers, too. Place your order on Tock by noon on November 20 and pick up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 23 or 25.
Chef Jeff G. Stoneking
4986 Morrison Road
303-351-2539Personal chef Jeff G. Stoneking is cooking up all sorts of exquisite eats for the upcoming holiday. For $250, his heat-and-serve package includes your choice of a half turkey prepared three ways, or a whole turkey raw and ready to roast, ensuring plenty of leftovers. Sides include homemade gravy, rosemary dinner rolls, sourdough and cornbread dressing, sweet-potato soufflé, roasted Brussels sprouts and green bean “casserole,” whipped potatoes and cranberry salad. All items can also be purchased à la carte, with sides costing $10 to $25 each and turkey ranging from $120 to $170. Submit your online order by November 15 and pick up on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at one of his partner locations: Tom's Seafood (767 South Xenon Court in Lakewood) and The Infinite Monkey Theorem (3200 Larimer Street).
Chook
Multiple locations
chookchicken.com
Looking to affordably feed a family this Thanksgiving? Chook, a charcoal chicken eatery by Adam Schlegel and James Beard Award-winning chef Alex Seidel, is offering a to-go meal for just $74.95. It features a whole rotisserie chicken, large salad, three sharable sides and your choice of Füdmil pie — pumpkin or, for an extra $5, pecan. It’s plenty to feed two adults and two lil’ chicks. Other holiday fixings like dinner rolls (six for $4.50), gravy (16 ounces for $9.95), and party portions of sweet potatoes, stuffing and mac and cheese ($21 each) are also available. Place your order on Chook’s website, select your preferred location, and pick up from November 21 through November 23, or on November 25.
Culture Meat & Cheese
2669 Larimer Street
303-292-2222
culturemeatandcheese.com
Keep hungry guests at bay with a sumptuous charcuterie board by Culture Meat & Cheese, an artisan shop inside Denver Central Market. This fancy spread features four River Bear meats, three distinct cheeses, fresh and dried fruit, nuts, jam, pickled veggies and a sliced baguette — priced at $35 for the medium and $45 for the large. Order by phone at least 24 hours in advance before November 22.
Edible Beats
Multiple locations
To create their “Thanksgiving at Home” menu, Edible Beats took inspiration from their five renowned restaurants — Linger, Ophelia’s, Vital Root, El Five and Root Down. Priced at $54 per person, the full menu highlights Barber's all-natural turkey (two ways) and six elevated sides like roasted turnip and garlic mashed potatoes, curry-spiced delicata squash and everything bagel stuffing. Skip the turkey and feed a table of four for $90 with eight dinner rolls and all the available sides. Vegan and gluten-free Thanksgiving dinners are also available for $39 per person. Vegan items and traditional meals must be ordered by November 20 and picked up from Vital Root and Root Down, respectively, on November 22 or 23. The full “Thanksgiving at Home” menu can also be delivered via UberEats. In the spirit of giving, 5 percent of sales will be donated to Conscious Alliance in efforts to distribute 500,000 meals throughout the country.
Frasca Food and Wine
1738 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-6966
Pull out all the stops this holiday with a selection from James Beard award-winning restaurant Frasca Food and Wine. Snack on Frasca’s spuntini kit, paired perfectly with wine available à la carte, or the convenient Guest Manhattan package that pours eight 3 ounce cocktails. Guests will never guess that the black truffle macaroni and cheese was heated at home, and will swoon over diplomat cream-topped pumpkin pie. Place your order on Tock by November 17 and pick up from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 23.
Green Seed
2669 Larimer Street
Balance heavy plates with a fresh, leafy side by Green Seed, a health-food staple inside Denver Central Market. Large format salads feed eight to twelve people and start at just $25 for the Hail Caesar — chopped romaine, parm, croutons, and dressing (also available vegan). For $55, impress with the Kale Yeah, tossed with shaved Brussels, bacon, gorgonzola, Granny Smith matchsticks, and a white apple balsamic vinaigrette. Give 24-hour notice when ordering online, then pick-up or opt for delivery.
Guard and Grace
1801 California Street
303-293-8500
Guard and Grace only has a limited number of its Thanksgiving boxes available, and these creations by chef Troy Guard are ones you won’t want to sleep on. The heat-at-home $325 meal feeds six with an airline turkey breast, turkey neck stuffing with French onion gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, house rolls, pumpkin pie with chantilly cream and Troy’s triple chocolate chip cookies. If you skip the bird, all other plates can be purchased for $225. When ordering online, you can also add sommelier-selected bottles of wine or one of its signature cocktail kits. Place your order by November 21 and pick up on November 23.
HashTAG
10155 East 29th Drive
303-993-6896
Make Thanksgiving morning easy with HashTAG’s take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, a delicious way to start the day’s feast. If you’d prefer something seasonal, its sweet potato pancakes are another decadent to-go option, topped with candied pecans and mascarpone-vanilla whipped cream. Submit your online order by November 21 and pick up by 3 p.m. on November 23.
Hearth
2500 Lawrence Street
303-975-6138
Earlier this year, Hearth opened its coffee shop and bakery in the RiNo neighborhood, and it’s excited to be a part of the community this holiday. Owner and head baker Matthew Quinlisk has created several fall treats to complement your celebrations. Pull-apart rolls ($7.50) and the country loaf ($10) are both perfect to enjoy between bites of turkey. The pies, too, are sure to impress, priced at $30 each. Flavors include salted maple, apple with Colorado-grown fruit, and pumpkin, elevated with heavy cream, brown sugar, cardamom and a candied pepita crown. Submit your online order by November 18 and pick up on November 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
High Point Creamery
3977 Tennyson Street
720-805-0077
215 S Holly Street
720-805-0077
Pints and pie are a sure win among Thanksgiving guests. This year, High Point Creamery owner Erika Thomas has shared her mother’s light and airy chiffon pumpkin pie recipe. For just $24.99, get a scratch-made pie and your choice of two ice cream pints — the Brown Sugar Cinnamon is a highly recommended pairing. Order online prior to November 18 and pick up from the Berkeley or Holly shops on November 23 before 6 p.m.
Hinman Pie
5604 Kendall Court, Arvada
Multiple locations
To create their “Thanksgiving at Home” menu, Edible Beats took inspiration from their five renowned restaurants — Linger, Ophelia’s, Vital Root, El Five and Root Down. Priced at $54 per person, the full menu highlights Barber's all-natural turkey (two ways) and six elevated sides like roasted turnip and garlic mashed potatoes, curry-spiced delicata squash and everything bagel stuffing. Skip the turkey and feed a table of four for $90 with eight dinner rolls and all the available sides. Vegan and gluten-free Thanksgiving dinners are also available for $39 per person. Vegan items and traditional meals must be ordered by November 20 and picked up from Vital Root and Root Down, respectively, on November 22 or 23. The full “Thanksgiving at Home” menu can also be delivered via UberEats. In the spirit of giving, 5 percent of sales will be donated to Conscious Alliance in efforts to distribute 500,000 meals throughout the country.
Frasca Food and Wine
1738 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-6966
Pull out all the stops this holiday with a selection from James Beard award-winning restaurant Frasca Food and Wine. Snack on Frasca’s spuntini kit, paired perfectly with wine available à la carte, or the convenient Guest Manhattan package that pours eight 3 ounce cocktails. Guests will never guess that the black truffle macaroni and cheese was heated at home, and will swoon over diplomat cream-topped pumpkin pie. Place your order on Tock by November 17 and pick up from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on November 23.
Green Seed
2669 Larimer Street
Balance heavy plates with a fresh, leafy side by Green Seed, a health-food staple inside Denver Central Market. Large format salads feed eight to twelve people and start at just $25 for the Hail Caesar — chopped romaine, parm, croutons, and dressing (also available vegan). For $55, impress with the Kale Yeah, tossed with shaved Brussels, bacon, gorgonzola, Granny Smith matchsticks, and a white apple balsamic vinaigrette. Give 24-hour notice when ordering online, then pick-up or opt for delivery.
Guard and Grace
1801 California Street
303-293-8500
Guard and Grace only has a limited number of its Thanksgiving boxes available, and these creations by chef Troy Guard are ones you won’t want to sleep on. The heat-at-home $325 meal feeds six with an airline turkey breast, turkey neck stuffing with French onion gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, house rolls, pumpkin pie with chantilly cream and Troy’s triple chocolate chip cookies. If you skip the bird, all other plates can be purchased for $225. When ordering online, you can also add sommelier-selected bottles of wine or one of its signature cocktail kits. Place your order by November 21 and pick up on November 23.
HashTAG
10155 East 29th Drive
303-993-6896
Make Thanksgiving morning easy with HashTAG’s take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, a delicious way to start the day’s feast. If you’d prefer something seasonal, its sweet potato pancakes are another decadent to-go option, topped with candied pecans and mascarpone-vanilla whipped cream. Submit your online order by November 21 and pick up by 3 p.m. on November 23.
Hearth
2500 Lawrence Street
303-975-6138
Earlier this year, Hearth opened its coffee shop and bakery in the RiNo neighborhood, and it’s excited to be a part of the community this holiday. Owner and head baker Matthew Quinlisk has created several fall treats to complement your celebrations. Pull-apart rolls ($7.50) and the country loaf ($10) are both perfect to enjoy between bites of turkey. The pies, too, are sure to impress, priced at $30 each. Flavors include salted maple, apple with Colorado-grown fruit, and pumpkin, elevated with heavy cream, brown sugar, cardamom and a candied pepita crown. Submit your online order by November 18 and pick up on November 23 from 1 to 5 p.m.
High Point Creamery
3977 Tennyson Street
720-805-0077
215 S Holly Street
720-805-0077
Pints and pie are a sure win among Thanksgiving guests. This year, High Point Creamery owner Erika Thomas has shared her mother’s light and airy chiffon pumpkin pie recipe. For just $24.99, get a scratch-made pie and your choice of two ice cream pints — the Brown Sugar Cinnamon is a highly recommended pairing. Order online prior to November 18 and pick up from the Berkeley or Holly shops on November 23 before 6 p.m.
Hinman Pie
5604 Kendall Court, Arvada
720-271-4975An Arvada bakery with a cult following, Hinman Pie is going all out this upcoming holiday. Choose from a variety of tempting flavors, from the classic pumpkin, apple, and pecan pies to its prized salted maple made with real Vermont syrup. Savory pot pies filled with pork green chili and a chicken-vegetable medley are available, too. Place your pre-order and pick up in-store on November 22 or November 23. Or if you’re on the other side of town, swing by Grange Food Hall (6575 Greenwood Plaza Boulevard, Greenwood Village) — for its Hinman Pie pop up.
Il Posto
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
Love to cook but aren’t much of a baker? Leave the pastries to the pros at Il Posto, which this year, is serving a selection of to-go holiday pies. Priced at just $25 each, flavors include pecan, Dutch apple, and pumpkin with Italian meringue. Call to place your pre-order and get information regarding pick-up.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
512-271-6807
A classic Thanksgiving tablescape would be incomplete without wine glasses and, here in Denver, a few bottles from the Infinite Monkey Theorem. Charcuterie calls for a light, fruity rosé ($22.99), followed by savory stuffing and its bright Sauvignon Blanc ($24.99). The Cabernet Franc ($29.99), spiced and rich with stone fruit notes, is the perfect pairing with pecan pie. Visit its RiNo wine bar to be properly prepared for the holiday.
Izzio Bakery
720-381-0260
2669 Larimer Street
Set inside Denver Central Market, Izzio Bakery has Thanksgiving morning covered with a selection of sweet treats. Seasonal favorites include apple streusel, pear frangipane tarts, pumpkin queen pies and the salted caramel-drizzled cream cheese pumpkin queen. Order a la carte, or opt for the Celebration Pastry Box, filled with best-sellers. Prices range from $5-$37 and pre-orders are highly suggested. Call ahead and plan to pick up by November 23.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Multiple locations
Famed for its raw bar and sustainable seafood, Jax Fish House gives a Thanksgiving classic a twist, adding fresh lobster to its $64 mac and cheese. Other holiday sides include shareable sauteed greens, bacon fat cornbread, pork belly collards and Chinese-style broccoli, each $28. Add these tasty sides to your table by pre-ordering online by November 23.
Mondo Market
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
303-248-3983
Set inside Stanley Marketplace, Mondo Market aims to be your Thanksgiving hero, offering take-home meals for a variety of group sizes — and affordably, too. The $57.99 full meal package serves two to three people; $124.99 serves four to five and $179.99 serves six to eight. These hearty meals include a whole fresh turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and roasted Brussels sprouts. Charcuterie, salads and all full meal dishes can be ordered a la carte. You can also purchase sweet and savory croissants for breakfast, along with a variety of pies and cookies for dessert. Order by phone by November 13 and pick up November 22 or November 23 before 5 p.m.
2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100
Love to cook but aren’t much of a baker? Leave the pastries to the pros at Il Posto, which this year, is serving a selection of to-go holiday pies. Priced at just $25 each, flavors include pecan, Dutch apple, and pumpkin with Italian meringue. Call to place your pre-order and get information regarding pick-up.
The Infinite Monkey Theorem
3200 Larimer Street
512-271-6807
A classic Thanksgiving tablescape would be incomplete without wine glasses and, here in Denver, a few bottles from the Infinite Monkey Theorem. Charcuterie calls for a light, fruity rosé ($22.99), followed by savory stuffing and its bright Sauvignon Blanc ($24.99). The Cabernet Franc ($29.99), spiced and rich with stone fruit notes, is the perfect pairing with pecan pie. Visit its RiNo wine bar to be properly prepared for the holiday.
Izzio Bakery
720-381-0260
2669 Larimer Street
Set inside Denver Central Market, Izzio Bakery has Thanksgiving morning covered with a selection of sweet treats. Seasonal favorites include apple streusel, pear frangipane tarts, pumpkin queen pies and the salted caramel-drizzled cream cheese pumpkin queen. Order a la carte, or opt for the Celebration Pastry Box, filled with best-sellers. Prices range from $5-$37 and pre-orders are highly suggested. Call ahead and plan to pick up by November 23.
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar
Multiple locations
Famed for its raw bar and sustainable seafood, Jax Fish House gives a Thanksgiving classic a twist, adding fresh lobster to its $64 mac and cheese. Other holiday sides include shareable sauteed greens, bacon fat cornbread, pork belly collards and Chinese-style broccoli, each $28. Add these tasty sides to your table by pre-ordering online by November 23.
Mondo Market
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
303-248-3983
Set inside Stanley Marketplace, Mondo Market aims to be your Thanksgiving hero, offering take-home meals for a variety of group sizes — and affordably, too. The $57.99 full meal package serves two to three people; $124.99 serves four to five and $179.99 serves six to eight. These hearty meals include a whole fresh turkey, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and roasted Brussels sprouts. Charcuterie, salads and all full meal dishes can be ordered a la carte. You can also purchase sweet and savory croissants for breakfast, along with a variety of pies and cookies for dessert. Order by phone by November 13 and pick up November 22 or November 23 before 5 p.m.
Nest at Nurture
2949 Federal Boulevard
303-390-1252
Nest at Nurture is fulfilling Thanksgiving dreams for all vegan and gluten-free eaters. Its holiday plates are even made without refined oils and sugars. Feast on Hazel Dell mushroom stuffing, golden root sweet potatoes and green bean casserole. Each side costs $32 and serves four people. And, of course, what would the meal be without dessert? The pumpkin pie with candied pecans is $48 and serves four to six. If you order all four options, you’ll receive a $25 gift card to Nest or Rewild. Place your online order by November 20 and pick up on November 23 from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 6 p.m.
Noisette Restaurant & Bakery
3254 Navajo Street
720-769-8103
Bring charm and elegance to your Thanksgiving table with masterful French cooking by new French eatery Noisette. The á la carte menu features options for every course, starting with Arnaud olives ($8), cornichons ($6), saucisson sec ($13) and artisan cheeses ranging from $7-$14. For the main entree, feast on duck confit (single piece for $22), stuffing (four servings for $20), and buttery pommes puree (quart for $20). Pumpkin, pecan and apple pies are $40 a piece. When pre-ordering, select your pick up time ranging from November 21 at 10 a.m. to November 24 at noon.
The Post Chicken & Beer
Multiple locations
Put your labor and love into the Thanksgiving bird, and allow The Post to handle the rest. Its eateries across the Front Range will be cooking up hearty sides like buttermilk biscuits, green chile mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens and an herbaceous blend of beets and sweet potatoes. Submit your order by November 21 and pick up on November 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. A complimentary El Corn Lager awaits you!
So Damn Gouda Cheese + Provisions
2432 W 44th Avenue
303-455-2221
A cheerful cheese shop in the Sunnyside neighborhood, So Damn Gouda will keep guests satisfied while you wrap up in the kitchen. Its impressive “Thanksgiver” board is available in two sizes: $85 for the medium (serves eight to ten people) and $145 for the large (serves fifteen to seventeen). Four globally-sourced cheeses, a spreadable cheese cup, house-made apple and pear chutney, fig and red wine reduction jam, and other accoutrements like Castelvetrano olives, dried fruit, and crostini create a decadent spread. The board is vegetarian, but cured meat (and wine!) can be added at checkout. Order online and pick up on November 22 through November 24.
Sushi Rama
Multiple locations
Redefine Thanksgiving with Sushi Rama, a favorite Denver eatery serving conveyor-belt seafood. Though your party platters will be stationary, the contemporary menu of California and spicy tuna rolls will surely surprise and delight your guests. Though, to give a nod to tradition, don’t pass up the pumpkin dragon roll made with Japanese pumpkin tempura, marinated kelp, avocado and honey glaze. Other vegetarian rolls are also available. To order on Chow-Now, see “catering platters” and submit your requests 24 hours in advance.
Tavernetta
1889 16th Street Mall
720-605-1889
Interested in a romantic dinner for two? Tavernetta introduces an Italian take on Thanksgiving, serving insalata mista, focaccia, lasagne al funghi and a bottle of Chianti classico to-go. If entertaining a group, opt for the Tavernetta negroni in large format (serves eight) alongside dessert. If you can’t decide between the pumpkin red kuri and Dutch apple pie with vanilla gelato, get both. Submit your order by November 16 and pick up from noon to 2 p.m. on November 22 or 23.
Temper Chocolates
2669 Larimer Street
303-562-1966
Whether served with charcuterie, paired with after-dinner espresso, or gifted as a take-home token, chocolate is always welcome at a dinner party. Buy a few bonbons for your visitors or win best guest by purchasing the twelve piece hostess gift box by Temper Chocolates, an elevated confectionery inside Denver Central Market. Autumn favorites include Enchanted Apple (milk chocolate with apple cider white chocolate ganache) and Smashing Pumpkins (milk chocolate with crunch cookie pears and pumpkin cheesecake ganache).
West End Tavern
926 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-3535
Thanksgiving is one of the few days West End Tavern’s giant smoker won’t be burning coal. Rather than turkey this holiday, the historic Boulder bar is serving six to eight-pound smoked hams with a bourbon pineapple glaze, enough to feed four to six people. Creamy mac and cheese, jalapeno cornbread, candied yams and green bean casserole round out the meal with eight to ten servings each. For dessert, order a hand-made apple, pecan, or classic pumpkin pie. Place your order on Tock by 9 pm on November 18 and pick up on November 23 or the morning of November 24.
Denver restaurants open on Thanksgiving:
2949 Federal Boulevard
303-390-1252
Nest at Nurture is fulfilling Thanksgiving dreams for all vegan and gluten-free eaters. Its holiday plates are even made without refined oils and sugars. Feast on Hazel Dell mushroom stuffing, golden root sweet potatoes and green bean casserole. Each side costs $32 and serves four people. And, of course, what would the meal be without dessert? The pumpkin pie with candied pecans is $48 and serves four to six. If you order all four options, you’ll receive a $25 gift card to Nest or Rewild. Place your online order by November 20 and pick up on November 23 from 9 a.m. to noon or 2 to 6 p.m.
Noisette Restaurant & Bakery
3254 Navajo Street
720-769-8103
Bring charm and elegance to your Thanksgiving table with masterful French cooking by new French eatery Noisette. The á la carte menu features options for every course, starting with Arnaud olives ($8), cornichons ($6), saucisson sec ($13) and artisan cheeses ranging from $7-$14. For the main entree, feast on duck confit (single piece for $22), stuffing (four servings for $20), and buttery pommes puree (quart for $20). Pumpkin, pecan and apple pies are $40 a piece. When pre-ordering, select your pick up time ranging from November 21 at 10 a.m. to November 24 at noon.
The Post Chicken & Beer
Multiple locations
Put your labor and love into the Thanksgiving bird, and allow The Post to handle the rest. Its eateries across the Front Range will be cooking up hearty sides like buttermilk biscuits, green chile mac and cheese, bacon braised collard greens and an herbaceous blend of beets and sweet potatoes. Submit your order by November 21 and pick up on November 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. A complimentary El Corn Lager awaits you!
So Damn Gouda Cheese + Provisions
2432 W 44th Avenue
303-455-2221
A cheerful cheese shop in the Sunnyside neighborhood, So Damn Gouda will keep guests satisfied while you wrap up in the kitchen. Its impressive “Thanksgiver” board is available in two sizes: $85 for the medium (serves eight to ten people) and $145 for the large (serves fifteen to seventeen). Four globally-sourced cheeses, a spreadable cheese cup, house-made apple and pear chutney, fig and red wine reduction jam, and other accoutrements like Castelvetrano olives, dried fruit, and crostini create a decadent spread. The board is vegetarian, but cured meat (and wine!) can be added at checkout. Order online and pick up on November 22 through November 24.
Sushi Rama
Multiple locations
Redefine Thanksgiving with Sushi Rama, a favorite Denver eatery serving conveyor-belt seafood. Though your party platters will be stationary, the contemporary menu of California and spicy tuna rolls will surely surprise and delight your guests. Though, to give a nod to tradition, don’t pass up the pumpkin dragon roll made with Japanese pumpkin tempura, marinated kelp, avocado and honey glaze. Other vegetarian rolls are also available. To order on Chow-Now, see “catering platters” and submit your requests 24 hours in advance.
Tavernetta
1889 16th Street Mall
720-605-1889
Interested in a romantic dinner for two? Tavernetta introduces an Italian take on Thanksgiving, serving insalata mista, focaccia, lasagne al funghi and a bottle of Chianti classico to-go. If entertaining a group, opt for the Tavernetta negroni in large format (serves eight) alongside dessert. If you can’t decide between the pumpkin red kuri and Dutch apple pie with vanilla gelato, get both. Submit your order by November 16 and pick up from noon to 2 p.m. on November 22 or 23.
Temper Chocolates
2669 Larimer Street
303-562-1966
Whether served with charcuterie, paired with after-dinner espresso, or gifted as a take-home token, chocolate is always welcome at a dinner party. Buy a few bonbons for your visitors or win best guest by purchasing the twelve piece hostess gift box by Temper Chocolates, an elevated confectionery inside Denver Central Market. Autumn favorites include Enchanted Apple (milk chocolate with apple cider white chocolate ganache) and Smashing Pumpkins (milk chocolate with crunch cookie pears and pumpkin cheesecake ganache).
West End Tavern
926 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-3535
Thanksgiving is one of the few days West End Tavern’s giant smoker won’t be burning coal. Rather than turkey this holiday, the historic Boulder bar is serving six to eight-pound smoked hams with a bourbon pineapple glaze, enough to feed four to six people. Creamy mac and cheese, jalapeno cornbread, candied yams and green bean casserole round out the meal with eight to ten servings each. For dessert, order a hand-made apple, pecan, or classic pumpkin pie. Place your order on Tock by 9 pm on November 18 and pick up on November 23 or the morning of November 24.
Denver restaurants open on Thanksgiving:
Chez Maggy
1616 Market Street
720-794-9544
This holiday at Chez Maggy, Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre will be hosting his first ever Thanksgiving day feast in Denver. The elevated four course pre-fixe menu includes shareable sides, priced at $85 per person. His celebratory meal begins with a kale salad and butternut squash soup, then several main course options. Select from roasted turkey, grilled lamb chops, Parisian gnocchi and mushroom ragout and fried whiting with tartar. Six traditional sides round out the meal, with dishes like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. End the experience on a sweet note with your choice of pumpkin pie, pecan pie or fruit salad. Upon request, an a la carte children’s menu is also available. The restaurant will be seating guests with online reservations from noon to 5 pm.
Citizen Rail
1899 16th Street
(303) 323-0017
This holiday, Citizen Rail will be serving a three course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner created by chef Christian Graves and team. For $105 per person, guests will dine on a decadent menu with options for every preference. Tuna crudo, Wagyu beef carpaccio and a wild mushroom velote are a few of the first course choices. Entrees include a classic turkey dinner, roasted turbot and smoked and braised lamb shank. For dessert, you may find yourself opting for the roasted fig bread pudding over the traditional pumpkin pie. Seating is available from 1 to 8 p.m., and online reservations are required. For $200, a delicious take-home meal is also available. This feeds four and must be pre-ordered by November 20. In holiday spirit, a portion of all Thanksgiving purchases will be donated to the restaurant’s charitable partner, No Kid Hungry.
Corinne
1455 California Street
720-996-1555
Located inside Le Méridien Denver Downtown, Corinne will be serving a classic, family-style Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. For $49 per person ($28 per child under twelve), guests will feast on roasted turkey, house-made cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, gravy and a choice of two sides. Eight side options are available, ranging from traditional stuffing and potato gratin to green bean almondine and Brussels with pancetta. If you find it difficult to select just two, extra sides may be purchased for $9 each. A number of a la carte options are also available, including a kale and apple salad ($13), French onion soup ($13) and filet mignon ($44), as are autumn-inspired cocktails ($16). Reserve a table online to be part of the feast.
EDGE Restaurant and Bar
1111 14th Street
Hideaway Steakhouse
2345 W 112th Avenue, Westminster
1616 Market Street
720-794-9544
This holiday at Chez Maggy, Michelin-starred chef Ludo Lefebvre will be hosting his first ever Thanksgiving day feast in Denver. The elevated four course pre-fixe menu includes shareable sides, priced at $85 per person. His celebratory meal begins with a kale salad and butternut squash soup, then several main course options. Select from roasted turkey, grilled lamb chops, Parisian gnocchi and mushroom ragout and fried whiting with tartar. Six traditional sides round out the meal, with dishes like green bean casserole, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce. End the experience on a sweet note with your choice of pumpkin pie, pecan pie or fruit salad. Upon request, an a la carte children’s menu is also available. The restaurant will be seating guests with online reservations from noon to 5 pm.
Citizen Rail
1899 16th Street
(303) 323-0017
This holiday, Citizen Rail will be serving a three course prix fixe Thanksgiving dinner created by chef Christian Graves and team. For $105 per person, guests will dine on a decadent menu with options for every preference. Tuna crudo, Wagyu beef carpaccio and a wild mushroom velote are a few of the first course choices. Entrees include a classic turkey dinner, roasted turbot and smoked and braised lamb shank. For dessert, you may find yourself opting for the roasted fig bread pudding over the traditional pumpkin pie. Seating is available from 1 to 8 p.m., and online reservations are required. For $200, a delicious take-home meal is also available. This feeds four and must be pre-ordered by November 20. In holiday spirit, a portion of all Thanksgiving purchases will be donated to the restaurant’s charitable partner, No Kid Hungry.
Corinne
1455 California Street
720-996-1555
Located inside Le Méridien Denver Downtown, Corinne will be serving a classic, family-style Thanksgiving dinner from 5 to 11 p.m. For $49 per person ($28 per child under twelve), guests will feast on roasted turkey, house-made cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, gravy and a choice of two sides. Eight side options are available, ranging from traditional stuffing and potato gratin to green bean almondine and Brussels with pancetta. If you find it difficult to select just two, extra sides may be purchased for $9 each. A number of a la carte options are also available, including a kale and apple salad ($13), French onion soup ($13) and filet mignon ($44), as are autumn-inspired cocktails ($16). Reserve a table online to be part of the feast.
EDGE Restaurant and Bar
1111 14th Street
303-389-3050Seat you and your loved ones around a table at EDGE, a chic eatery within the Four Seasons Hotel Denver. This year’s Thanksgiving menu is both traditional and inventive, featuring starters like pumpkin veloute, poached pears and fresh fuyu persimmons. Entrees include turkey roulade with chestnut stuffing, Colorado prime beef rib, Alamosa bass and slow-roasted lamb shoulder with harissa. The desserts taste as decadent as they look, with options like a white chocolate chai cream puff, mini pumpkin tarts and brown sugar cranberry cheesecake. A childrens’ buffet is also available. Call to book your reservations, available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving day.
Hideaway Steakhouse
2345 W 112th Avenue, Westminster
303-404-9939Celebrated for its romantic atmosphere and contemporary cuisine, Hideaway Steakhouse will be opening its doors from 1 to 8 p.m. this Thanksgiving. A traditional holiday meal will be served and its signature plates of prime steaks and fresh seafood will be available, too. Wine, cocktails, and a lengthy dessert menu add to the experience.
The Kitchen American Bistro
1560 Wazee Street
303-623-3127
1039 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-544-5973
Save the hassle of cooking and cleaning; the Kitchen American Bistro has Thanksgiving covered. Begin your meal with the welcome board, followed by your choice of roasted turkey or red kuri squash, and either a harvest salad or butternut squash bisque. All the accompaniments are included: house-made rolls, roasted butternut squash, seared Brussels, roasted sweet potatoes and braised greens. Dessert is a tough decision — choose between a caramelized honey pumpkin pie or apple galette. Pricing is $99.50 per adult and $45.50 for children aged twelve and under. When making reservations for its Boulder or Denver dinners (available from noon to 8 p.m.), note that a $25 per person deposit is required, refundable with 72-hour notice. Alternatively, for $249.50, you can opt for the carryout meal, offering the same menu and generously serving three to four people. Pre-pay then pick up on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Panzano
909 17th Street
303-296-3525
Found within the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, posh Italian restaurant Panzano will be offering two ways to dine this holiday. For $65 per person, guests can indulge in the three course prix-fixe menu. This includes your choice of butternut squash soup or fall panzanella, followed by a duo of turkey, featuring confit leg and sous vide breast, focaccia stuffing, potato puree, fennel-roasted carrots, cranberry agrodulce and foie gras gravy. For dessert, enjoy a decadent pumpkin crème brulée with walnut meringue. But if this menu doesn’t pique your interest, several other Italian plates will also be available for order, including a new ravioli, pesce fresco and melanzane. Book your reservation on OpenTable.
Three Saints Revival
1801 Wewatta Street
Urban Farmer
1659 Wazee Street
303-262-6070
Inside The Oxford Hotel lies contemporary steakhouse Urban Farmer, and this year, the restaurant is hosting an all-out Thanksgiving feast. The farm-to-table menu begins with shareable charcuterie. First course options include a local green salad, chilled shrimp with spicy tomato jam, yellow split pea soup and sweet potato gnocchi drizzled with pumpkin oil. The entrees equally impress, with your choice of Colorado-raised turkey (two ways), roast prime rib, beef fillet, salmon, and cauliflower steak with squash puree. The table will also partake in five hearty sides, like cornbread stuffing and baked yams. Save room for dessert, as the pumpkin pie and dulce de leche chocolate cake (choose one) are not to be missed. Pricing is $85 per adult and $40 for children under the age of twelve; reservations are available online. If you’d rather dine at home, carryout is also available. The $110 package serves two people and the $300 meal serves six to eight. Pre-orders must be made by November 22, with pick up available on November 24 from noon to 5 p.m.
Woodie Fisher
1999 Chestnut Place
720-643-1909
With sleek decor and an elevated ambiance, Woodie Fisher takes Thanksgiving to the next level. Cozied up in a leather booth, enjoy a classic spread of roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, porcini gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, chicory salad and dinner rolls. Dessert may be the most exciting part of the meal: a bourbon pecan pie with fresh whipped cream. Be a part of this feast for $65 per person; online reservations are required. For the same per-person rate, to-go meals are also available for pick up on November 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Know of a great Thanksgiving deal in metro Denver? Send information to [email protected]
1560 Wazee Street
303-623-3127
1039 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-544-5973
Save the hassle of cooking and cleaning; the Kitchen American Bistro has Thanksgiving covered. Begin your meal with the welcome board, followed by your choice of roasted turkey or red kuri squash, and either a harvest salad or butternut squash bisque. All the accompaniments are included: house-made rolls, roasted butternut squash, seared Brussels, roasted sweet potatoes and braised greens. Dessert is a tough decision — choose between a caramelized honey pumpkin pie or apple galette. Pricing is $99.50 per adult and $45.50 for children aged twelve and under. When making reservations for its Boulder or Denver dinners (available from noon to 8 p.m.), note that a $25 per person deposit is required, refundable with 72-hour notice. Alternatively, for $249.50, you can opt for the carryout meal, offering the same menu and generously serving three to four people. Pre-pay then pick up on November 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Panzano
909 17th Street
303-296-3525
Found within the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, posh Italian restaurant Panzano will be offering two ways to dine this holiday. For $65 per person, guests can indulge in the three course prix-fixe menu. This includes your choice of butternut squash soup or fall panzanella, followed by a duo of turkey, featuring confit leg and sous vide breast, focaccia stuffing, potato puree, fennel-roasted carrots, cranberry agrodulce and foie gras gravy. For dessert, enjoy a decadent pumpkin crème brulée with walnut meringue. But if this menu doesn’t pique your interest, several other Italian plates will also be available for order, including a new ravioli, pesce fresco and melanzane. Book your reservation on OpenTable.
Three Saints Revival
1801 Wewatta Street
720-707-3500Calling all wine lovers: Three Saints Revival is the Thanksgiving destination for you. Hang out in bohemian digs while being served a delicious menu of Mediterranean-inspired tapas, small plates and entrees. Pair these with a bottle of wine, or order by the glass with its fun map-style menu, which details what part of the Mediterranean each vino hails from. Chef John Broening and his talented culinary team truly aim to impress this holiday. Book your reservation online to experience what they’ve created.
Urban Farmer
1659 Wazee Street
303-262-6070
Inside The Oxford Hotel lies contemporary steakhouse Urban Farmer, and this year, the restaurant is hosting an all-out Thanksgiving feast. The farm-to-table menu begins with shareable charcuterie. First course options include a local green salad, chilled shrimp with spicy tomato jam, yellow split pea soup and sweet potato gnocchi drizzled with pumpkin oil. The entrees equally impress, with your choice of Colorado-raised turkey (two ways), roast prime rib, beef fillet, salmon, and cauliflower steak with squash puree. The table will also partake in five hearty sides, like cornbread stuffing and baked yams. Save room for dessert, as the pumpkin pie and dulce de leche chocolate cake (choose one) are not to be missed. Pricing is $85 per adult and $40 for children under the age of twelve; reservations are available online. If you’d rather dine at home, carryout is also available. The $110 package serves two people and the $300 meal serves six to eight. Pre-orders must be made by November 22, with pick up available on November 24 from noon to 5 p.m.
Woodie Fisher
1999 Chestnut Place
720-643-1909
With sleek decor and an elevated ambiance, Woodie Fisher takes Thanksgiving to the next level. Cozied up in a leather booth, enjoy a classic spread of roasted turkey, whipped potatoes, porcini gravy, herb stuffing, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, chicory salad and dinner rolls. Dessert may be the most exciting part of the meal: a bourbon pecan pie with fresh whipped cream. Be a part of this feast for $65 per person; online reservations are required. For the same per-person rate, to-go meals are also available for pick up on November 24 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Know of a great Thanksgiving deal in metro Denver? Send information to [email protected]