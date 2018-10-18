Thirteen Spots to Get Your Topo Chico Fix in Denver

How did an unassuming Mexican mineral water — one that’s been around since the 1860s, no less — suddenly become a cult favorite? Perhaps the appeal lies in the hunt. By no means as common as the queen of all fizzy waters, LaCroix (how do you pronounce that name?), Topo Chico has historically been a rare find in Denver, popping up sporadically in mom-and-pop Mexican restaurants and select 7-Elevens.

But recently, Topo Chico has become the hip new mixer and refresher in local cocktail bars, coffee shops and even high-end restaurants, a favorite for both its effervescent bubbles and retro-nostalgic label.

If you're wondering what the big deal is, here are thirteen spots in Denver where you can get a Topo Chico fix.

Originally a taco truck in Boulder, Comida now serves up Mexican street food (and Topo Chico) in Denver and Aurora. Comida Facebook Page

Comida

3350 Brighton Boulevard, 303-484-1632

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora, 303-296-2747

eatcomida.com

What more would you expect from a taco-truck-turned-brick-and-mortar spot? The sit-down extensions of Rayme Rossello’s wildly popular food truck dish out south-of-the-border street food, innovative margarita recipes and (of course, given its street cred) everyone’s favorite handheld Mexican soda water. There are Comida locations at the Source and Stanley Marketplace; “Tina the Taco Truck” still roams the streets of Boulder.

Corinne

1475 California Street

720-996-1555

corinnerestaurant.com

Corinne, a full-service restaurant highlighting “honest food and drink,” is located inside downtown’s highbrow Le Méridien hotel. Needless to say, Corinne's bar didn’t skimp when crafting the perfect cocktail menu. Take the “Sage Advice,” for example, made with Mile High vodka, pomegranate, sage and Topo Chico. The fall flavors pair well with a crispy halibut sandwich, roasted B russels sprouts or maple-glazed salmon.

EXPAND Look for the mural and sign announcing pupusas on Santa Fe Drive between Second and Third avenues. Mark Antonation

El Tazumal

258 Santa Fe Drive

720-584-6068

In a town filled with “Mountain Mex,” El Tazumal’s Salvadoran fare is a refreshing departure from the standard Southwest fusion that litters Santa Fe Drive. This pupuseria, which serves up the traditional Salvadoran griddled corn cakes filled with everything from minced pork and cheese to tropical flower buds, also offers Central American-style tamales, enchiladas, plantains and, yes, a cold case stocked with Topo Chico, as well as Jarritos and Sangrial, two other Latin American favorites.



EXPAND Join the family at the Family Jones. Danielle Lirette

The Family Jones Spirit House

3245 Osage Street

303-481-8185

thefamilyjones.co

A born-and-bred Colorado classic, the Family Jones Spirit House is a Denver distillery and tasting room that “keeps it local” in nearly every sense, making all spirits and tinctures in-house. To infuse the bar's salted grapefruit spritz with the right flavor, however, a splash of Topo Chico tops Jones house gin, Jones house blanc and grapefruit juice. Enjoy an upscale take on the fizzy Mexican water at the horseshoe-shaped bar or in a stylish velvet booth.

EXPAND Huckleberry Roasters Facebook

Huckleberry Roasters

4301 Pecos Street, 866-558-2201

1800 Wazee Street (inside the Maven Hotel)

huckleberryroasters.com

A staple in the Sunnyside neighborhood and a recent addition to the up-and-coming Dairy Block development, Huckleberry Roasters caters to the hardcore coffee critic and intimidated novice alike. Both locations offer nice, cold Topo Chico bottles from a grab-and-go fridge.

EXPAND Scott Lentz

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

loladenver.com

Where else would you look for your favorite Mexican mineral water than LoHi's favorite Mexican restaurant? Lola is a cantina made for the choosy beverage connoisseur, whether you’re into the comprehensive tequila selection or Topo Chico galore (plus, tableside guacamole service, fresh oysters and all-night Monday happy hour). For something fruity, sip the house Paloma, made with grapefruit Topo Sabores, the beverage company's flavored soda.

EXPAND A Sonoran hot dog at Los Mangos Mark Antonation

Los Mangos

920 South Federal Boulevard

303-922-6285

facebook.com/losmangosdenver

A not-so-hidden gem if there ever was one, Los Mangos is a strip-mall snack bar with a flair for the dramatic (see: the prismatically colored, fedora-wearing mango mascot). Along with your Sonoran hot dog (pictured above, wrapped in bacon and armed with salsa verde), ice cream sundae or sandía loca (a hollowed-out watermelon stuffed with mango, tamarind straws, kiwi slices and whole strawberries), enjoy the crisp taste of a Topo Chico from the case.

Courtesy Lustre Pearl

Lustre Pearl

1315 26th Street

720-508-3948

lustrepearldenver.com

An example of the Austin-to-Denver invasion that may have helped fuel the Top Chico craze in town, Lustre Pearl is a recent RiNo installation that hails straight from the Lone Star State. Far from shy regarding its roots, Lustre Pearl offers an upscale twist on Texas’s unofficial cocktail: “Ranch Water” is an artfully crafted blend of Espolón Blanco tequila, lime, Cointreau and Topo Chico. Happy hour starts at 2 p.m. on Fridays so you can get an early jump on your weekend.

EXPAND Old Major just turned five years old. Scott Lentz

Old Major

3316 Tejon Street

720-420-0622

oldmajordenver.com

A distinctly “rustic-chic” meat-lover’s paradise in LoHi, Old Major starts with bacon and goes above and beyond standard fare with its highbrow charcuterie, Maine scallops and Korean short ribs, to name just a few tempting favorites. These elevated dishes are complemented by an admirably diverse cocktail menu; try the Mile High Fresca, built with watermelon or cucumber-infused tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and Topo Chico.

EXPAND Danielle Lirette

Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que

2387 South Downing Street

303-722-2226

roamingbuffalobbq.com

Following the strict barbecue tradition of serving until sold out, Roaming Buffalo BBQ often has an out-the-door line for lunch (Tuesday through Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.) and dinner (Friday and Saturday beginning at 5:30 p.m.). Patrons are invited to wash down Colorado barbecue specialties like smoked lamb shanks and shoulder, bison ribs and game sausage, as well as classic pork, ribs, beef brisket and smoky chicken, with an ice-cold Topo.

The Big Blue Bear isn't the only bear in town these days. Danielle Lirette

Señor Bear

3301 Tejon Street

720-572-5997

senorbeardenver.com

Another addition to the greater Central and South American food scene in the Denver area, Señor Bear set up shop on Tejon and West 33rd Avenue in early 2017, bent on reinterpreting traditional Latin American dishes in a chic atmosphere with a creative kitchen — not to mention creating a killer cocktail menu. We recommend the Caliente Como Jalapeño: pineapple-jalapeño tequila, citrus and Topo Chico.

Thump Coffee

1201 East 13th Avenue

720-456-6648

thumpcoffee.com

A hip coffee transplant from Bend, Oregon, Thump is a combination cafe and roastery in the heart of Capitol Hill. With a menu that prides itself on “more than just coffee” (a European trend that has been sweeping the Denver coffee scene in recent years), Thump offers remote workers and brunchers alike the chance to sip a Topo Chico while snacking on fancy toast or a housemade pastry.

Spicy dishes pair well with Topo Chico. Adam Bove

Uncle

2215 West 32nd Avenue

303-433-3263

uncleramen.com

Though Topo Chico isn’t exactly considered a standard Japanese beverage, Uncle is far from the average ramen eatery. Owner Tommy Lee’s take on ramen serves up Japanese and Korean influences with a Denver twist, a combination resulting in such favorites as spicy chicken and a miso-based veggie ramen many local vegetarians swear by. Wash down the spicy broth with a fizzy Topo Chico and call it a distinctly Mexican-Asian fusion day.