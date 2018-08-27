The Five Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

As fall inexorably inches closer, this week is all about comfort food in Denver. We're not talking about overpriced fried chicken and mac and cheese; we're talking about the food you crave after a hard day in the office dealing with idiots. Burgers, beer, dumplings of all kinds, pizza and even some cozy, filling dishes for you vegans out there: Here are the five of the most satisfying food events from Monday, August 27, through Friday, August 31, plus a few more to plan for in September and October.

EXPAND Get this monster for just $10 this week. Courtesy Bamboo Sushi

Monday, August 27

You probably don't expect to see a burger on a menu at a sushi restaurant, but Bamboo Sushi, 2715 17th Street, doesn't do things by the book; from its selection of modern sushi topped with tiny ingredients designed to enhance the flavors of the fish to its foray into brunch earlier this summer, the restaurant has brought a much-needed breath of fresh air to Denver's seafood scene. And this week, you can take advantage of Bamboo's iconoclastic nature with not quite half-price Sumo-style burgers: a half-pound Wagyu patty topped with cheese, caramelized and tempura onions, bacon, an egg and togarashi shallot rings for just $10 (normally $18) with the purchase of any drink. The special runs from Monday, August 27, through Sunday, September 2; hurry down to grab a seat on the serene patio and enjoy one of the best (or at least biggest) burgers in town.

EXPAND You can get empanadas all over town (these are from Honduras Breeze) or you can learn to make your own. Mark Antonation

Tuesday, August 28

Is there anything better than food filled with other food? Think about it. So many of the world's comfort foods are essentially proteins stuffed into an edible container: the arepa, the pierogi, the turducken. Stir Cooking School, 3215 Zuni Street, has your number; it's basing an entire class on the idea on Tuesday, August 28. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., students will make empanadas, samosas, bao buns, jalapeño poppers and the ever-popular crab rangoon, all with a drink in hand. Book your spot for $75 at stirtolearn.com and be sure to show up with an empty stomach — all the better to be filled (and possibly turned into haggis).