The Six Best Events on the Culinary Calendar This Week

No matter how broke or in the money you are, there's something on the menu for you this week. From free fare to out-and-out luxury (and everything in between), here are the six best food and drink events from Monday, September 3, through Friday, September 7. Keep reading for more events through the end of September (and beyond).

Monday, September 3

We've written about Citizen Rail's Break-Even Bottle Mondays before, but it's just such a darn good deal, we can't think of a better way to honor your labor — and the fruits of it — than by celebrating with high-end Scotch at the bar's price. Show up to the restaurant, 1899 16th Street, at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 3, for at-cost pours of Aberlour A'bunadh, a sherry-tinged whiskey thanks to its time spent in Spanish sherry casks. Even if you're not a whiskey drinker, plan ahead for future installments of the series, which will include Del Maguey mezcal and a ten-year-old bourbon. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page for details. In the mood for a sit-down dinner? Return Tuesday, September 4, for the start of its 365-day dry-aged beef special we detailed last week.

Tuesday, September 4

The Mile High City's annual celebration of culinary culture, Denver Food and Wine, returns to town with a slate of events around town sure to leave you sated and satisfied for the next six days. The festival kicks off on a mellow note with a screening of The Goddesses of Food, a documentary tackling the question of what holds women back in the male-dominated restaurant world, on Tuesday, September 4. Follow up that heavy morsel with (possibly) lighter fare at a six-course dinner cooked by Denver's and Peru's top chefs under the stars; Riedel's workshop on "proper" wine glass selection (we've been known to enjoy drinking straight from a Pyrex measuring cup, but whatever); a cocktail competition; the ever-impressive Grand Tasting, where more than forty restaurants aim to wow; and a brunch festival for those intrepid eaters who haven't yet succumbed to gout on Sunday, September 9. Tickets are still available for all events and start at just $25 at Denver Food and Wine's website.