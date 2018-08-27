Want to Try Year-Old Beef? Citizen Rail Offers a Mature Choice

Beef is supposed to be fresh and juicy, right? "Make it moo!" the short-order cook shouts when a ticket for a rare steak comes through.

If that's your preference, what would you think about eating year-old meat? At Citizen Rail, chef Christian Graves thinks you should value maturity — at least when it comes to beef. When his restaurant on the ground floor of the Kimpton Hotel Born opened a year ago, the chef began socking away primal cuts to be served at various ages.

"Twenty-eight days is the sweet spot for us," he says, but he's noticed significant changes at regular intervals. Between 28 and 50 days, the meat takes on a slightly fruity flavor, and the beefiness becomes more concentrated. At 50 to 100 days, hints of mushroom emerge, first as a fresh, button-mushroom essence, deepening to "a dank and woody" taste, similar to foraged morels. Beyond that, flavors of cheese take over, become stronger over the months, until pungent bleu cheese becomes the underlying characteristic.