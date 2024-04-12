 Little Man Debuts New Ice Cream Shop in Greenwood Village | Westword
Little Man Debuts New Ice Cream Shop in Greenwood Village

Its ninth outpost opens today, and it's adding a tenth location in Littleton this summer.
April 12, 2024
Little Man will soon have ten locations in the metro area.
Paul Tamburello opened the first Little Man ice cream shop in LoHi in 2008; since then, its iconic 28-foot-tall milk can has become a Denver landmark.

Over the years, the brand has expanded in big ways. It now has eight locations, including the Little Man Factory at 4411 West Colfax Avenue, nostalgic scoop shop Sweet Cooie's in Congress Park and one of the metro area's few options for soft serve, Dang in Park Hill.

On Friday, April 12, it's growing once again with the debut of its ninth outpost, at 4940 South Yosemite Street in Greenwood Village, in the same King Soopers shopping center where the owner of Blue Island Oyster Bar opened Oliver's Italian last October.

Little Man will be scooping 24 flavors daily — more than any other of the company's shops. The space is next to Cherry Creek High School, and there are plans to collaborate, kicking off with a marching band performance at 6:30 p.m. for the store's opening day.

The 1,500-square-foot location will include "a series of functional, Willy Wonka-esque candy topping tubes snaking throughout the scoop space, including everything from mini M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Oreo pieces, sprinkles and more," according to the opening announcement.

In July, Little Man plans to add a tenth location in downtown Littleton.
Little Man isn't the only local ice cream brand that's growing. High Point Creamery, which was founded by husband-and-wife team Chad Stutz and Erika Thomas in 2014, will debut its fourth location at 7473 East 29th Place in Central Park on Thursday, April 18. To celebrate, it will give away free single scoops from 4 to 7 p.m.

"It's been quite some time since we've introduced a new High Point Creamery location — not since 2018, in fact," says Erika. "With this latest scoop shop, I've poured all of my creative energy into every detail, and I genuinely believe it may just be the most charming and Instagram-worthy shop in all of Colorado."

In more ice cream news, Scoops, which originally opened in the Whittier neighborhood in 2018, moved into its new home in Park Hill on April 6; it's next door to our 2024 Best of Denver pick for Best Latin Restaurant, Lucina.

Now that warmer weather has arrived, we're ready to dig into as much of Denver's thriving ice cream scene as possible. Not sure where to start? Check this ultimate ice cream lover's tour through the Mile High
