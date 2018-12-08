 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
4
GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats are now available in Lone Tree.EXPAND
GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats are now available in Lone Tree.
Danielle Lirette

Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | December 8, 2018 | 6:58am
AA

GQue Championship Barbecue was one of the first in a new wave of Denver smokehouses, opening three years ago in Westminster and earning our Best Barbecue Restaurant award this year. And now founder Jason Ganahl has brought his recipes to the south suburbs, launching a second GQue at Park Meadows. Barbecue builds fervent fans, so no doubt some Lone Tree residents were making the drive north for their fix of ribs, wings and brisket, but there are still plenty of potential converts down south. To help entice newcomers, Ganahl also opened the Ice Cream Farm next door to GQue, creating a well-rounded dining experience for families.

The first week of December turned out to be a big week in general for openings, with Chook and Hoja choosing this week for their debuts on South Pearl Street, Los Chingones adding its fourth metro Denver outpost, this time at Colorado Mills, and Raglin Market (from the owner of Mateo) and Steakhouse No. 316 (an outpost of an Aspen brand) launching in Boulder.

Related Stories

Bowing out this week was Hedge Row in Cherry Creek, a new concept from the Kitchen group, which couldn't make a go of it amid the heavy construction in the rapidly growing neighborhood.

Here's our complete list of all the bar and restaurant openings and closings for the week of December 3-9, 2018, plus coverage of current and upcoming openings and closings.

Chook is one of several new restaurants to open the week of December 3, 2018.EXPAND
Chook is one of several new restaurants to open the week of December 3, 2018.
Mark Antonation

Restaurants Opening This Week*
Bent Barley Brewing Company, 6200 South Main Street, Aurora
Chook, 1300 South Pearl Street
Former Saint Craft Kitchen and Taps (inside the Hyatt Regency), 650 15th Street
GQue Championship Barbecue, 8433 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Hayati Mediterranean Grill, 2958 Downing Street
Hoja, 1284 South Pearl Street
The Ice Cream Farm, 8433 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Los Chingones Colorado Mills, 14500 West Colfax Avenue
Mariscos Mr. Lucky, 555 South Federal Boulevard
One Barrel Bistro, 3401 South Broadway, Englewood
Raglin Market, 5378 Gunbarrel Center Court, Boulder
Steakhouse No. 316, 1922 13th Street, Boulder

Restaurants Temporarily Closing This Week*
Big Sky Burger (closing for winter), 1958 South Garrison Street, Lakewood

Restaurants Closing This Week*
Hedge Row, 100 Steele Street
Moe’s Original Bar B Que, 2727 South Parker Road, Aurora

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Hoja took over the space previously occupied by Aiko Pops.EXPAND
Hoja took over the space previously occupied by Aiko Pops.
Mark Antonation

"Base Camp Provisions Owner Opens Hoja on Old South Pearl"

Los Chingones at Colorado Mills has a vintage trailer bar on the patio.EXPAND
Los Chingones at Colorado Mills has a vintage trailer bar on the patio.
Courtesy TAG Restaurant Group

"Troy Guard Adds Fourth Metro Denver Los Chingones at Colorado Mills"

Chook is now serving Aussie-style roast chicken in Platt Park.EXPAND
Chook is now serving Aussie-style roast chicken in Platt Park.
Mark Antonation

"First Look: Chook Fires Up for Friday Opening"

Sun Valley Kitchen is serving breakfast and lunch in west Denver.EXPAND
Sun Valley Kitchen is serving breakfast and lunch in west Denver.
Mark Antonation

"Sun Valley Kitchen Offers Comfort and Community Connections"

One Barrel's new sign faces South Broadway in downtown Englewood.
One Barrel's new sign faces South Broadway in downtown Englewood.
Courtesy One Barrel

"One Barrel Bistro Adds Upscale Fare to Downtown Englewood"

There are so many great new restaurants to choose from this year, we narrowed the list down to two dozen eateries you should add to your own list of places to visit, if you haven't already. Last week, we unveiled our picks for the best cheap eats in town to help you find a solid lunch or dinner for under $20.

And this week, we followed up with the twelve best restaurants in Denver, ranging from an Italian brewery-restaurant to a seventeen-seat chef's counter to a Latin American cantina where carts ply their way through the dining room loaded with small plates.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: