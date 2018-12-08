Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week

GQue BBQ's championship ribs and other smokehouse meats are now available in Lone Tree.

GQue Championship Barbecue was one of the first in a new wave of Denver smokehouses, opening three years ago in Westminster and earning our Best Barbecue Restaurant award this year. And now founder Jason Ganahl has brought his recipes to the south suburbs, launching a second GQue at Park Meadows. Barbecue builds fervent fans, so no doubt some Lone Tree residents were making the drive north for their fix of ribs, wings and brisket, but there are still plenty of potential converts down south. To help entice newcomers, Ganahl also opened the Ice Cream Farm next door to GQue, creating a well-rounded dining experience for families.

The first week of December turned out to be a big week in general for openings, with Chook and Hoja choosing this week for their debuts on South Pearl Street, Los Chingones adding its fourth metro Denver outpost, this time at Colorado Mills, and Raglin Market (from the owner of Mateo) and Steakhouse No. 316 (an outpost of an Aspen brand) launching in Boulder.