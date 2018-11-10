Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Tom's Urban and Tivoli Brewing collaborated on a new brewery-restaurant at DIA.

Things are taking off at Denver International Airport, with a new mini version of Denver Central Market launching in Concourse A and a version of Tom's Urban, complete with a brewhouse from Tivoli Brewing, now open inside the Westin Hotel at the south end of the Jeppesen Terminal. Denver Central Market boasts a Sushi-Rama (although without the sushi chain's standard conveyor-belt delivery system), Vero Pizza & Pasta, SK Provisions and Culture Meat & Cheese, all with grab-and-go options for travelers in a rush. The space also has a central coffee station and bar. For a full rundown of the Tom's/Tivoli partnership, read Beer Man Jonathan Shikes's full preview.

In closings, Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern, a staple at Seventh and Logan for more than forty years, will pour its last beers on Sunday, November 11, with a sendoff party scheduled for Saturday, November 10. Say goodbye over 22-ounce pours of Big Nose beers and pretend it's still 1997.