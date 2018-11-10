 


Tom's Urban and Tivoli Brewing collaborated on a new brewery-restaurant at DIA.
Tom's Urban and Tivoli Brewing collaborated on a new brewery-restaurant at DIA.
Sarah Cowell

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 10, 2018 | 6:51am
AA

Things are taking off at Denver International Airport, with a new mini version of Denver Central Market launching in Concourse A and a version of Tom's Urban, complete with a brewhouse from Tivoli Brewing, now open inside the Westin Hotel at the south end of the Jeppesen Terminal. Denver Central Market boasts a Sushi-Rama (although without the sushi chain's standard conveyor-belt delivery system), Vero Pizza & Pasta, SK Provisions and Culture Meat & Cheese, all with grab-and-go options for travelers in a rush. The space also has a central coffee station and bar. For a full rundown of the Tom's/Tivoli partnership, read Beer Man Jonathan Shikes's full preview.

In closings, Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern, a staple at Seventh and Logan for more than forty years, will pour its last beers on Sunday, November 11, with a sendoff party scheduled for Saturday, November 10. Say goodbye over 22-ounce pours of Big Nose beers and pretend it's still 1997.

Here's our complete list of every bar and restaurant opening and closing for the week startingf November 5, 2018, plus links to our original coverage of current and upcoming openings and closings.

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Denver Central Market DIA, 8500 Peña Boulevard
Jovanina's Broken Italian, 1520 Blake Street
Osaka's, 2460 Canyon Boulevard, Boulder
Tom's Urban Kitchen & Brewery, 8300 Peña Boulevard

Restaurants and Bars Closing This Week*
Compound Basix, 145 Broadway
Fate Ale House, 400 West South Boulder Road, Lafayette
Govnr's Park Restaurant & Tavern (Sunday), 672 Logan Street
Hororok Mandarin Noodle House, 12203 East Iliff Avenue
iSushi, 801 Santa Fe Drive

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

Welcome to Denver International Airport. May we pour you a beer?
Welcome to Denver International Airport. May we pour you a beer?
Sarah Cowell

"Tom's Urban Opens at Airport Today With an Operating Tivoli Brewhouse"

A chicken Parmesan sub with breading made from bagel crumbs.
A chicken Parmesan sub with breading made from bagel crumbs.
Mark Antonation

"Rosenberg's Founder Joshua Pollock Hits the Trifecta With Lou's Italian"

Compound Basix will soon become Postino Broadway.
Compound Basix will soon become Postino Broadway.
Westword file photo

"Former Gay Bar Compound Basix Slated to Become Second Postino"

Beckon on the left, Call on the right.
Beckon on the left, Call on the right.
Mark Antonation

"Beckon Will Unveil Its Seventeen-Seat Chef's Counter on November 21"

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week
Fate

"Boulder's Fate Brewing Closes Lafayette Location, Files for Bankruptcy"

While the fate of Fate Brewing was a sad story, the opening of Tom's Urban Kitchen and Brewery at the airport capped two years of waiting. It focuses on craft beers, including one brewed right on-site by Tivoli; brewing began on November 5.

The operation is a joint venture between Denver-based Black Shamrock Partners, which owns the Tom's Urban chain, Tivoli Brewing and Midfield Concession Enterprises, a Michigan-based airport concessions specialist.

Have you spotted any openings or closings that aren't on this list? Let us know with a comment, or send us an email at cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

