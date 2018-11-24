 


Get jolly at the Miracle Bar inside Avanti F & B.
Get jolly at the Miracle Bar inside Avanti F & B.
Mark Antonation

Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

Mark Antonation | November 24, 2018 | 6:55am
AA

If you're not quite in the holiday spirit this year, you can at least get into holiday spirits at the Miracle Bar, a festive Christmas-themed pop-up inside Avanti Food & Beverage at 3200 Pecos Street. Sip cocktails like the Run Run Rudolph, Santa's Bottom and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother Fucker (because Die Hard is the best Christmas movie ever made). Visit the installation through the end of 2018 at Avanti's second-floor indoor/outdoor bar and grab sugar cookies, themed snacks and even logoed collectible cocktail glasses.

Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings for the week of November 19-25, 2018:

Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Beckon, 2843 Larimer Street
Fogo de Chao Lone Tree, 8419 Park Meadows Center Drive
Handcraft Bakery, 1999 Broadway
Ocean Prime DTC, 8000 East Belleview Avenue

*Or earlier, but not previously reported.

Handcraft Bakery pastries for sale at the company's new downtown cafe.
Handcraft Bakery pastries for sale at the company's new downtown cafe.
Courtesy Handcraft Bakery

Beckon, Denver's first chef's counter-only restaurant, opened Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Beckon, Denver's first chef's counter-only restaurant, opened Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
Danielle Lirette

Once restaurants have been open for at least three months, they're fair game for a restaurant review. Here's our restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz's opinion of Q House, which opened at 3421 East Colfax Avenue in May.

Have you spotted any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

