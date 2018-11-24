Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you're not quite in the holiday spirit this year, you can at least get into holiday spirits at the Miracle Bar, a festive Christmas-themed pop-up inside Avanti Food & Beverage at 3200 Pecos Street. Sip cocktails like the Run Run Rudolph, Santa's Bottom and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother Fucker (because Die Hard is the best Christmas movie ever made). Visit the installation through the end of 2018 at Avanti's second-floor indoor/outdoor bar and grab sugar cookies, themed snacks and even logoed collectible cocktail glasses.
Here's our complete list of all the restaurant and bar openings for the week of November 19-25, 2018:
Restaurants and Bars Opening This Week*
Beckon, 2843 Larimer Street
Fogo de Chao Lone Tree, 8419 Park Meadows Center Drive
Handcraft Bakery, 1999 Broadway
Ocean Prime DTC, 8000 East Belleview Avenue
*Or earlier, but not previously reported.
Once restaurants have been open for at least three months, they're fair game for a restaurant review. Here's our restaurant critic Gretchen Kurtz's opinion of Q House, which opened at 3421 East Colfax Avenue in May.
Have you spotted any openings or closings not on our list? Let us know in the comments or send an email to cafe@westword.com.
