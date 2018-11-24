Every Restaurant and Bar Opening and Closing This Week

If you're not quite in the holiday spirit this year, you can at least get into holiday spirits at the Miracle Bar, a festive Christmas-themed pop-up inside Avanti Food & Beverage at 3200 Pecos Street. Sip cocktails like the Run Run Rudolph, Santa's Bottom and the Yippie Ki Yay Mother Fucker (because Die Hard is the best Christmas movie ever made). Visit the installation through the end of 2018 at Avanti's second-floor indoor/outdoor bar and grab sugar cookies, themed snacks and even logoed collectible cocktail glasses.

