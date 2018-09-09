Reader: More Closings? There Won't Be Any Regional Flavor Left!

Old Denver restaurants are disappearing. The Paramount Cafe, a mainstay on the 16th Street Mall for more than three decades, served its last pretzel on Labor Day weekend.

The restaurant was operated by Premier Ventures Inc., which also owns Marlowe's next door; Govnr's Park Tavern, the circa 1976 watering hole at 672 Logan Street; and Lala's Wine Bar + Pizzeria, at East Seventh Avenue and Logan. According to Premier, all three of those establishments will also close as their leases expire, with Govnr's Park shutting on November 11, Marlowe's on December 22 and Lala's on December 23.

At the news, readers began pouring out memories...and more.