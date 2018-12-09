Reader: Denver Is Prettier, But It's Not the Same City Where I Used to Drink

The pace of restaurant openings really picked up the first week of December, right after we'd noted that new additions to the dining scene had slowed down a bit in our Restaurant Roll Call for November.
But the closings in November included a couple of notable losses, especially for bar lovers. Govnr's Park shuttered after forty years, and Gary Lee's Motor Club gave up the ghost on South Broadway. Can new bars take the place of these beloved hangouts? Are Denver's best bars an endangered species?
Says Rory:
Thank the developers.
Adds Max:
Denver has been sold to the highest bidder. Where you been?
Responds Susan:
Westword celebrates the drinking culture too much. I like your coverage of healthy restaurants, but we do not need to know so much about bars.
Explains Ryan:
I stopped caring around the time B-52s turned into the Real World house, and Don's Mixed Drinks got a makeover. Denver is prettier now, but it isn't the town I grew up drinking in.
Concludes Ernie:
That is because Colorado, and Denver in particular, have become a yuppie scumbag haven.
Keep reading for more coverage of openings and closings around town.
"Every Denver Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week"
"Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in November 2018"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Slideshow: Last Call for Govnr's Park Tavern"
Although old spots are closing, there's no shortage of new eateries and bars opening.
As the year draws to a close, many would-be restaurateurs are hurrying to open their ventures in time to catch the holiday crowds. This week, GCue Championship Barbecue opened a second spot, this one in Park Meadows, where founder Jason Ganahl sided his award-winning ’cue spot with the Ice Cream Farm.
South Pearl Street added two eateries this week, Chook and Hoja. In Boulder, Raglin Market (from the owner of Mateo) and Steakhouse No. 316 (an outpost of an Aspen brand) both debuted in Boulder. And in Golden, Los Chingones opened its fourth metro Denver outpost, this one at Colorado Mills.
What do you think of the openings around town? Post a comment or share your thoughts at cafe@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!