Reader: Denver Is Prettier, But It's Not the Same City Where I Used to Drink

The pace of restaurant openings really picked up the first week of December, right after we'd noted that new additions to the dining scene had slowed down a bit in our Restaurant Roll Call for November.

But the closings in November included a couple of notable losses, especially for bar lovers. Govnr's Park shuttered after forty years, and Gary Lee's Motor Club gave up the ghost on South Broadway. Can new bars take the place of these beloved hangouts? Are Denver's best bars an endangered species?