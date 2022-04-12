Fifteen Places to Go for Easter Brunch in Denver

click to enlarge Apple Blossom's spring-like setting is perfect for Easter brunch. Nicole Rezner

Bistro Vendôme is doing a special Easter brunch. Joni Schrantz

Easter brunch at Citizen Rail features so many great goodies! Citizen Rail

Uptown & Humboldt's Spanish-French toast at Grange Hall. Kyle Bianchi Photography

For an epic brunch this Easter, head over to the Hilton in Inverness. Hilton Denver Inverness

Dine outside this Easter at Le French. Le French

Try the smoked salmon bruschetta at Le Roux. LeRoux Denver

Lomo saltado hash is on the Easter brunch menu at Toro. Toro

Hop on over to one of these hip spots for an epic Easter brunch on Sunday, April 17. From grand buffets to breakfast staples with a Colorado twist to fresh seafood platters, it's time to have the biggest, brightest and most filling meal of the season. Make a reservation at one of these fifteen eateries, bring the family or go solo. You might even find an Easter egg or two on the menu.Brunch on one of the best patios around by making a reservation for Acreage's Easter fete. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. and is serving up a fresh spring menu with plates of crunchy green salads, roasted lamb, seared salmon and beautiful charcuterie boards. Plus, Easter sangria is on the menu, which sounds like the perfect thing to get you hopping.If dishes such as corned lamb shank with horseradish cream and French fries, lemon French toast or buttermilk panna cotta with strawberry-rhubarb compote sound good, then reserve a seat at chef Paul C. Reilly's downtown hotel eatery. A two-course menu is being offered for Easter brunch at $34 a person, and runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Add on hot cross buns and/or a chilled shellfish platter and a glass of wine to complete the feast.Dining at the Bindery in LoHi feels special in itself, but on Easter, chef Linda Hampsten Fox makes her restaurant sing of spring. Dishes can be pre-ordered to go (family-sized portions are available) or enjoyed inside the airy space. Options include duck hash with poached eggs, carrot-ginger waffles, pastrami-cured salmon, and deep-dish leek, onion and Gruyère quiche. The bakery also has plenty of goodies such as Italian Easter brioche, eclairs, rhubarb-rose tea cakes, tartlets and Italian carrot cake with lime-marscapone frosting. Place pre-orders by Thursday, April 12, at noon, or make a reservation for Easter now.Enjoy Easter brunch on the patio at this Larimer Square French eatery. From 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., chef Ariana Didziulis will be dishing up specials such as chilled carrot and turmeric bisque, veal blanquette in a light cream sauce, and carrot cake pain perdu with cream cheese icing. The regular brunch menu is also available. Reservations recommended, bunny ears optional.From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., go downtown to the Hotel Born for a spread of culinary delights. Chef Christian Graves is dishing out plenty of breakfast meats, a smoked salmon Benedict, chilaquiles, brown butter potatoes, pastries, sourdough French toast and more. There are also three gourmet stations featuring charcuterie, prime rib and choose-your-own omelets. Make a reservation to secure a spot; it's $65 per adult and $35 for kids twelve and under.Who says kids are the only ones who can have a ball on Easter? Take the family to this Uptown golf spot and play eighteen holes on the TrackMan simulators before or after a great meal from chef Toby Prout. Tee time starts at 8 a.m., with breakfast burritos, sandwiches, crab cakes and avocado toast. If you want a later game, go for Easter lunch and order the twelve-hour braised short rib, lamb meatloaf or a poached shrimp roll.Why pick one meal when you can go to a whole food hall full of options? Kids and adults can enjoy the HashTAG pop-up waffle bar by chef Troy Guard, Spanish-French toast from Uptown & Humboldt, chilaquiles from Xatrucho and wood-fired pizza with green chile, bacon and egg from Tilford’s. Grownups can enjoy the mix-and-match mimosa bar and build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. Plus, there's egg decorating and crafts for the kids. Join the fun from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.Make Easter extra special with the recently relaunched Sunday brunch at this Englewood hotel — you don't have to be a guest to enjoy it. From the moment you walk in, start plotting out which station to hit first. There's a pile of seafood including crab legs, oysters, sushi and smoked fishes along with stations making prime rib, omelets and macaroni and cheese with all sorts of accoutrements. Also look for salads, classic brunch foods, charcuterie and a dessert corner so spectacular, you may want to give up savory foods all together. Prices start at $109 for adults. It's $47 for children ages six to twelve, and those five and under eat free. The dining goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. — and yes, you can add on bottomless mimosas.Trek to Boulder and enjoy an elegant Easter Sunday at Jill's Restaurant inside the St Julien Hotel & Spa. Brunch has two seatings, 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:45 to 1:15 p.m. For $85 per person ($36 for kids four to twelve, and free for three and under), dine on as much breakfast and lunch fare as you want. This includes house-baked pastries, Belgian waffles, biscuits with gravy, Alaskan crab legs, shrimp cocktail, Easter ham, lamb and so much more. As a bonus, kids can participate in an egg hunt led by the Easter Bunny at 11:45 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call the restaurant to make a reservation for this special holiday extravaganza.Enjoy plates of pork belly Benedict, steak and eggs, crème brûlée and tantalizing crepes at this Tech Center eatery. Aside from the special Easter menu, the bakery and cafe will serve the usual French fare, including a buttered leek omelet, croque madame and herbed mushroom toast. Celebrate the holiday with a Basil Smash or a Fleur de Gin cocktail, or go for a glass of classic champagne. Brunch reservations are available from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and can be made online.Take Easter brunch to new heights with LeRoux's special four-course prix fixe menu. For $60 per person, choose from a spring onion tart, smoked salmon bruschetta, roasted leg of lamb, honey-glazed ham, hot cross buns, carrot cake and more. Brunch in this downtown bistro runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and reservations are recommended.Make a reservation for Easter brunch between 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at chef Jennifer Jasinski's Union Station seafood spot. Indulge in chicken and waffles with hot honey sauce, seared trout with pork belly and fried eggs, and a crab cake Benedict. Yes, there will be plenty of oysters on the half shell, too. Bonus: If the weather is nice, you can enjoy the meal al fresco.For $60 a person, make Easter memorable with a special multi-course menu by chef Charlie Brooks. The meal is served family style and includes sweet and savory pastries, roasted leg of lamb, mustard-glazed ham, smoked-salmon toast, grilled asparagus, scalloped potatoes with Gruyère, and more. Plus, there will be plenty of brunch cocktails and a stellar wine list available. Feel free to quiz the sommelier on duty about what pairs best with chocolate bunnies and jellybeans.Head to Cherry Creek North for a bottomless brunch. Each guest pays $49 and can eat and drink as much as they want, from a selection that includes Colorado bison filet anticucho, Belgian waffles, ceviche amarillo, eggs Benedict and a succulent lomo saltado hash. On the beverage side, choose from mimosas, Bloody Marys and margaritas. If you want to forgo the drinks, the meal is just $30 per person. Make a reservation between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.Celebrate Easter with one of the best buffets in LoDo. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., for $70 per person ($35 for children ten and under), the restaurant will offer a fantastic celebratory feast on Easter Sunday. Think eggs Benedict, avocado toast, cauliflower steak, prime rib with horseradish cream, deviled eggs, a spread of cheeses, oysters and so much more. Add on bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys for an additional $20.