Support Us

Openings and Closings

Eight New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, Including The Regular

July 15, 2023 6:43AM

The chefs behind the Regular have worked at Michelin-starred eateries. Bird Tree Productions
Out this week is Pizzeria Locale — all five remaining locations closed on Monday, July 10, after its parent company, Chipotle, decided to pull the plug on the brand that got its start in Boulder under the Frasca Hospitality Group back in 2011. Earlier this year, Frasca, which had retained ownership of the original spot, rebranded that space as Pizzeria Alberico, which has several nods to Locale on its menu, including a version of the Diavola and Mais pies as well as the butterscotch budino.

There are eight new places on the scene to check out, though, including two bars. In Wheat Ridge, woman-owned wine bar Wolf + Wildflower made its debut; it's owned by longtime friends Sarah Galloway and Tamara McTavish, whose husband is behind Rocky Top Tavern.

On Tennyson Street, north Denver native, artist, entrepreneur and level two sommelier Ortavio Griego has launched Top Tenn Lounge, which boasts, unsurprisingly, a great wine list along with cocktails, beer and a snacking board.
click to enlarge an overhead shot of a bowl with pita, falafel, hummus and vegetables
NYC chain The Halal Guys now has two Colorado locations.
Molly Martin
Popular NYC-born chain the Halal Guys has added a second Colorado location; like the first in Aurora, it's owned by local franchisees. Also expanding is Hana Matsuri Sushi, which already had outposts in Lakewood and Westminster and is now serving at the former Next Door location in Glendale's CitySet development.

In Broomfield, Hong Guan has replaced Emperor Palace; it's serving Cantonese cuisine, seafood and dim sum. In Littleton, the former Chubby's on South Lowell Boulevard has reopened as Juaqito's.

Comal Heritage Food Incubator, which had been located in the TAXI development for six years, has moved into its new, larger location at the RiNo ArtPark.

And there's a new fine-dining option in downtown Denver: The Regular. Owners Sydney Younggreen and Brian De Souza met in New York City, where they worked at Michelin-starred spots and began throwing dinner parties in their home; that morphed into a pop-up dinner series, The Guest, when they moved to Boulder. Now the Guest is poised to make a comeback as a speakeasy-style pop-up inside the new Market Street restaurant, and the couple is also planning to open a daytime deli called El Mercado next door.

In other openings-and-closings news:
click to enlarge tables inside a dining room with glass walls
Comal's new space has more seating for diners.
Linnea Covington
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 1900 35th Street
The Halal Guys, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Hana Matsuri Sushi, 658 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Hong Guan, 6700 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Juaqito's Mexican Food, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
The Regular, 1432 Market Street
Top Tenn Lounge, 4110 Tennyson Street
Wolf + Wildflower, 7190 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge

Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*

Pizzeria Locale, 550 Broadway, 3484 West 32nd Avenue, 895 Albion Street, 7505 East 29th Place, and 8575 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
