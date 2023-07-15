Eight New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, Including The Regular

There are eight new places on the scene to check out, though, including two bars. In Wheat Ridge, woman-owned wine bar Wolf + Wildflower made its debut; it's owned by longtime friends Sarah Galloway and Tamara McTavish, whose husband is behind Rocky Top Tavern.
On Tennyson Street, north Denver native, artist, entrepreneur and level two sommelier Ortavio Griego has launched Top Tenn Lounge, which boasts, unsurprisingly, a great wine list along with cocktails, beer and a snacking board.
In Broomfield, Hong Guan has replaced Emperor Palace; it's serving Cantonese cuisine, seafood and dim sum. In Littleton, the former Chubby's on South Lowell Boulevard has reopened as Juaqito's.
Comal Heritage Food Incubator, which had been located in the TAXI development for six years, has moved into its new, larger location at the RiNo ArtPark.
And there's a new fine-dining option in downtown Denver: The Regular. Owners Sydney Younggreen and Brian De Souza met in New York City, where they worked at Michelin-starred spots and began throwing dinner parties in their home; that morphed into a pop-up dinner series, The Guest, when they moved to Boulder. Now the Guest is poised to make a comeback as a speakeasy-style pop-up inside the new Market Street restaurant, and the couple is also planning to open a daytime deli called El Mercado next door.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Caribbean-inspired bar Emerald Eye will debut in Larimer Square on July 20.
- Mythology Distillery has moved to Steamboat Springs.
- Taking over Mythology's space is award-winning Lyons distillery Spirit Hound, which will open a Denver taproom on August 4.
Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 1900 35th Street
The Halal Guys, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Hana Matsuri Sushi, 658 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Hong Guan, 6700 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Juaqito's Mexican Food, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
The Regular, 1432 Market Street
Top Tenn Lounge, 4110 Tennyson Street
Wolf + Wildflower, 7190 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Restaurants and bars that closed this week:*
Pizzeria Locale, 550 Broadway, 3484 West 32nd Avenue, 895 Albion Street, 7505 East 29th Place, and 8575 East Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
