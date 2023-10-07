Every Opening and Closing This Week: So Many Roads Is on Pause and More

Grateful Dead venue So Many Roads is also officially on pause after yet another liquor license violation. While some, including Westword contributor Skyler McKinley, wonder if this might be the end for the last spot tied to former Sancho's owner Jay Bianchi (who, it turns out, was the bartender serving an underage patron in this latest violation), So Many Roads has already announced plans for its comeback show, a New Year's Eve bash with Pink Talking Fish on December 30 and 31.
There's only one brand-new restaurant opening to report this week. Denver Hot Pot has made its debut, offering all-you-can-eat hot pot currently priced at $24 for lunch and $29 for dinner. For an additional $5, guests can add on all-you-can-eat barbecue as well.
And another favorite is back: After closing on March 17, 2020, the day that restaurants were forced to shut down indoor dining because of the pandemic, Little Carmine's has reopened. The sandwich-shop sister eatery of Carmine's on Penn is once again baking fresh bread for its once-popular subs, which include an Italian beef and spaghetti and meatballs, sandwich style.
In other news:
- Full Tank Food Park on West Colfax will open its first phase, a coffee shop, on October 13.
- Harvey Park Grille in the former Rosemary Cafe space is planning to debut in November.
- TRVE Brewing announced plans to add a second taproom next to Mission Ballroom in 2024.
Denver Hot Pot, 2200 West Alameda Avenue
Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*
Little Carmine's, 84 South Pennsylvania Street
Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*
So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue
Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
