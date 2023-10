Every Opening and Closing This Week: So Many Roads Is on Pause and More

click to enlarge Little Carmine's has reopened after more than three years on pause. Little Carmine's

Coming off of a bittersweet September that brought more than ten bar and restaurant closures, October kicked off with some big bar news: The Triangle Bar has closed "indefinitely ," with the owners blaming nearby homeless encampments; it is reopening for one final bash on Sunday.Grateful Dead venue So Many Roads is also officially on pause after yet another liquor license violation . While some, including Westword contributor Skyler McKinley , wonder if this might be the end for the last spot tied to former Sancho's owner Jay Bianchi (who, it turns out, was the bartender serving an underage patron in this latest violation), So Many Roads has already announced plans for its comeback show, a New Year's Eve bash with Pink Talking Fish on December 30 and 31.There's only one brand-new restaurant opening to report this week. Denver Hot Pot has made its debut, offering all-you-can-eat hot pot currently priced at $24 for lunch and $29 for dinner. For an additional $5, guests can add on all-you-can-eat barbecue as well.And another favorite is back: After closing on March 17, 2020, the day that restaurants were forced to shut down indoor dining because of the pandemic, Little Carmine's has reopened. The sandwich-shop sister eatery of Carmine's on Penn is once again baking fresh bread for its once-popular subs, which include an Italian beef and spaghetti and meatballs, sandwich style.In other news: Denver Hot Pot , 2200 West Alameda Avenue Little Carmine's , 84 South Pennsylvania StreetRestaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:* So Many Roads , 918 West First Avenue Triangle Bar , 2036 Broadway*Or earlier and not previously reported.