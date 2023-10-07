 This Week in Denver Restaurants, So Many Roads Is On Pause and More | Westword
Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: So Many Roads Is on Pause and More

New on the scene: a spot on Alameda serving all-you-can-eat hot pot and barbecue.
October 7, 2023
So Many Roads is already planning for its December comeback.
Coming off of a bittersweet September that brought more than ten bar and restaurant closures, October kicked off with some big bar news: The Triangle Bar has closed "indefinitely," with the owners blaming nearby homeless encampments; it is reopening for one final bash on Sunday.

Grateful Dead venue So Many Roads is also officially on pause after yet another liquor license violation. While some, including Westword contributor Skyler McKinley, wonder if this might be the end for the last spot tied to former Sancho's owner Jay Bianchi (who, it turns out, was the bartender serving an underage patron in this latest violation), So Many Roads has already announced plans for its comeback show, a New Year's Eve bash with Pink Talking Fish on December 30 and 31.

There's only one brand-new restaurant opening to report this week. Denver Hot Pot has made its debut, offering all-you-can-eat hot pot currently priced at $24 for lunch and $29 for dinner. For an additional $5, guests can add on all-you-can-eat barbecue as well.

And another favorite is back: After closing on March 17, 2020, the day that restaurants were forced to shut down indoor dining because of the pandemic, Little Carmine's has reopened. The sandwich-shop sister eatery of Carmine's on Penn is once again baking fresh bread for its once-popular subs, which include an Italian beef and spaghetti and meatballs, sandwich style.

In other news:
click to enlarge various sandwiches
Little Carmine's has reopened after more than three years on pause.
Little Carmine's
Restaurants and bars that opened this week:*

Denver Hot Pot, 2200 West Alameda Avenue

Restaurants and bars that reopened this week:*

Little Carmine's, 84 South Pennsylvania Street


Restaurants and bars that closed temporarily this week:*

So Many Roads, 918 West First Avenue
Triangle Bar, 2036 Broadway

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
