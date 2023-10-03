A Former Auto Body Shop on West Colfax Will Soon Be a Food Truck Park, Coffee Shop and Bar

Colorful banners hang on the outside of an old auto body shop located at 4200 West Colfax Avenue, announcing the upcoming arrival of a new business: Full Tank Food Park.
It's the latest project from tech entrepreneur Danny Newman, who is known for preserving beloved businesses and buildings in the metro area. In 2017, he stepped in as the new owner of My Brother's Bar, a historic watering hole where his mother worked for over three decades. In 2021, he purchased the Mercury Cafe.
Now Newman is launching a totally new concept, set to debut its first phase on Friday, October 13. "He finds historic buildings and really cool spots, and then just innovates new ways to keep them as they are but make them into something that fits with the times and evolves," says Lily Walters, whom Newman tasked with leading the charge and managing Full Tank Food Park.
"I, with the help of [Danny], we're really just doing everything. I've done the contracting; I've installed the windows; I'm reaching out to all the food trucks," she adds.
This particular location has been home to a few different businesses over the years. "It was an old gas station at one point, so that's kind of why we're tapping into Full Tank as the name for the food park," Walters says. When it's complete, it will include a coffee shop and lounge area, as well as an outdoor community dining space with picnic tables that will host local food trucks.
The concept has evolved a lot since Newman first purchased the building in 2017. "[Danny] considered turning it into the world's tiniest motel," Walters says. "It was supposed to be two rooms — crazy — but then COVID hit, and it just didn't make sense to keep doing that. ... The thought behind the food truck park is they don't really exist here. They're in Portland; they're in Austin. And it's just such a good way to bring together the community and honor the local food."
While the team considered what they could do inside the old auto shop, they realized that the large lot surrounding the building offered a ton of potential. "There's also not a ton of food over here," Walters notes. "There's a good bit, and it's increasing, but I would say for the amount of foot traffic and the amount of people that come to Sloan's Lake every day, there's not a ton of options. So I just feel there's a really big gap in the market. There are food trucks at breweries, but to have a space where there can be six to seven food trucks at one time provides options."
Moonflower Coffee cart. Guests will be able to grab a coffee and enjoy a pastry or breakfast burrito, then relax or work in the lounge area filled with a mix of chairs, couches and tables.
For its October 13 debut, "we will open at 7 a.m., and that will go until 9 p.m.," Walters explains. "There's going to be live music, and they're going to be doing cocktails, as well. We will close from 4 to 5 p.m. for a little refresh and then switch toward more party vibes at night for a fun celebration." There will also be some food trucks on hand, offering a taste of what to expect in the future.
"Phase two will be in late October or early November," Walters adds. "That's when we'll launch the food trucks. Then phase three, once we receive our liquor license, will be the bar."
Full Tank Food Park is located at 4200 West Colfax Avenue. After October 13, Moonflower Coffee will be open at the location from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit fulltankfoodpark.com or follow the project's progress on Instagram @fulltankfoodpark.