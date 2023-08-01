Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in July

Last month, as hot temperatures and more rain hit the Mile High, another crop of new bars and restaurants popped up.
Additions in the higher-end field include Camelia, a modern Mexican eatery whose Broadway building had a "Coming Soon" banner up for over a year; the Regular, a fine-dining eatery on Market Street that's already made a big first impression; and Hana Matsuri's Glendale outpost, where you can enjoy an omakase experience from renowned sushi chef Duy Pham.
The bar scene expanded, as well. In Cherry Creek, the Culinary Creative Group debuted Ay Papi, a Puerto Rican-inspired cocktail bar; Pouring With Heart hospitality group added Emerald Eye in Larimer Square; and Top Tenn Lounge is now serving on Tennyson Street.
Wine lovers have two new options: Blanchard Family Wines added a tasting room in Golden, and Wolf + Wildflower sprouted on West 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge.
Looking for booze-free options? Method Coffee has a new outpost on Santa Fe Drive, and Vita Cane is the place to try sugar cane juice, which has been gaining popularity in the U.S. in recent years.
Both local and nation chains had a big month as well, with brands such as Crumbl Cookies, the Halal Guys, Mono Mono, PrimoHoagies, Snarf's and Sweetgreen adding locations in the metro area — many of them in the southern suburbs.
We reported on ten closures in July as well, including a pair of very different pizza places: Casey Jones, which served classic NY-style slices, and the vegan Everyday Pizza, which may make a comeback in another form, according to its owners. Every remaining location of locally-born chain Pizzeria Locale shuttered, too, after its parent company, Chipotle, decided to pull the plug on the brand.
But there's s new pizza place on the scene: Culinary Creative's Red Tops Rendezvous, which specializes in Detroit-style pies.
Hungry for more? Check out all our openings-and-closings coverage.
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened or closed in metro Denver in July:
Ay Papi, 248 Detroit Street
Blanchard Family Wines, 15810 West Sixth Avenue, Golden
Camelia Modern Mexican Cuisine, 1055 Broadway
Comal Heritage Food Incubator, 1900 35th Street
Crumbl Cookies, 7505 East 35th Avenue
Emerald Eye, 1403 Larimer Street
The Halal Guys, 8241 Northfield Boulevard
Hana Matsuri Sushi, 658 South Colorado Boulevard, Glendale
Hong Guan, 6700 West 120th Avenue, Broomfield
Juaqito's Mexican Food, 5826 South Lowell Boulevard, Littleton
Masas, 909 Walnut Street, Boulder
Method Coffee Roasters, 1201 Santa Fe Drive
Mono Mono, 7530 South University Boulevard, Centennial
PrimoHoagies, 8170 South Holly Street, Centennial
Red Tops Rendezvous, 2917 West 25th Avenue
The Regular, 1432 Market Street
Snarf's, 539 West Highlands Ranch Parkway, Highlands Ranch
Sweetgreen, 8423 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree
Top Tenn Lounge, 4110 Tennyson Street
Vita Cane, 1000 South Federal Boulevard
Wing Wok, 7939 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Wolf + Wildflower, 7190 West 38th Avenue, Wheat Ridge
Yardbird, 2376 Blake Street
Ash'Kara, 1043 Pearl Street, Boulder
Axum Ethiopian Restaurant, 5501 East Colfax Avenue
Casey Jones, 24 Broadway
Esme Cafe, 10111 Inverness Main Street M, Englewood
Everyday Pizza, 2162 Larimer Street
Hard Rock Cafe, 500 16th Street Mall
Meta Asian Kitchen at Honor Farm, 1526 Blake Street
Pizzeria Locale (All locations)
Red Coach Inn, 6560 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Waffle Brothers, 700 East First Avenue and 1707 Lafayette Street