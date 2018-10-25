First Bite Offers Great Boulder County Restaurant Deals in November

Every spring for the past fourteen years, Denverites have packed the dining rooms of the city's restaurants to get in on Visit Denver's Denver Restaurant Week, which generally straddles February and March. But fewer people are aware that there's another week of restaurant deals that's nearly as old. First Bite has been Boulder's annual celebration of fine dining at a discount since 2005, and it returns this year from November 9-17, with more than fifty participating eateries offering three-course dinners for $34.

First Bite actually encompasses all of Boulder County, so you can stick with the People's Republic itself, or you can venture out into Erie, Lafayette, Longmont or Louisville. And this year, a few tap rooms and counter-service joints are also offering $19 tasting menus. With so many options, how do you decide? Here are some ideas.