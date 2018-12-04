Five Festive Food Classes to Help You Dominate the Holidays

Sharpen your holiday hosting skills by taking a food-themed class this December. From making festive cocktails to learning how to sharpen knives to perfecting cookie skills, there's a little instruction for everyone. Just make sure to jump into the classroom soon, most of these one-off courses (in order of date) will fill up and be over before you know it. Now if only there was a class on how to roast that damn turkey.

Hone Your Sharpening Skills

Arcana, at 909 Walnut Street in Boulder, want you to sharpen up. On Friday, December 7, the restaurant will be home to an in-depth knife sharpening class hosted by sous chef Jeff Sartor. The class runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes step-by-step instructions as well as a sharpening and leveling stone (a $45 value) that you get to take home. Bring your own knives to hone (or borrow some of the restaurant's if you prefer) and indulge in some seasonal nibbles as well as a winter-themed cocktail. Book a space for $85 per person by calling 303-444-3885.

Make Some Extra Dough

Okay, so maybe you won't be a celebrated baker like cookbook author Dorie Greenspan once this class is over, but you will have learned to make some of her famous cookies. On Saturday, December 8, at 10 a.m., Sur La Table, at 121 Clayton Lane in Cheery Creek North, is hosting a cookie-themed class. Get ready to whip up some snowy-topped brownie drops, classic raspberry jammers and lemon sugar cookies. The class runs $75 per seat and all guests will walk way with a copy of Dorie’s Cookies and enough tutelage so that you can continue to bake all the goodies from book once you get home. Greenspan won't be teaching the class, but the recipes are used with her permission. Register your spot by going to surlatable.com.

EXPAND Learn to make latkes like a boss. Flilckr/Meg Stewart

Shred Like a Pro

One of the most tried-and-true foods of Hanukkah is the humble latke, but just because the potato pancake appears simple, that doesn't mean everyone can turn out perfect versions without a little instruction. That's why on Sunday, December 9, the Staenberg Loup Jewish Community Center ( 350 South Dahlia Street), also known as the JCC, will host a free demonstration with Safta's chef de cuisine Jessica Nowicki and pastry chef Liliana Meyers. The course runs from 4 to 5 p.m., when students will watch how the pros make latkes and can ask questions. Next, take these skills and try them at home.

EXPAND One of the cocktails you can learn to make this holiday season. The Nickel

Mix it Up, Mixology-Style

What holiday happy hour would be complete without a tasty signature drink? From 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11, the team at The Nickel (1100 14th Street) will show guests everything they need for making a fine tipple. Bar maven Laura Harris leads the workshop, which includes instruction on putting together a holiday version of a barrel-aged Manhattan, an apple cider Old Fashioned and a rum-spiked eggnog. Tickets run $20 per person and include samples of all the drinks, recipes to take home and a way to celebrate the season in one of the most festive ways possible. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Frost Your Snowman

By the time you make dough, cut out whimsical shapes, bake the cookies, let them cool and then clean up, the energy for decorating them has long been drained. That's why on Saturday, December 15, you should take out the middle work and just go straight to the sugar adornment — at Uncorked Kitchen (8171 South Chester Street, Centennial). This family-friendly event (ages 6 and up) will showcase tricks and techniques to creating frosting works of art perfect for any gingerbread man or woman. The class costs $50 per person and goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Book a seat online and get ready to eat some sugar cookies during the process and take home all your glorious creations.