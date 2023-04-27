Navigation
Businesses Band Together to Raise Funds for American Elm Homicide Victims on May 1

April 27, 2023 12:24PM

General manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales were murdered on April 24.
On April 24, two employees of American Elm, a restaurant located at 4132 West 38th Avenue, were murdered while working. Police are asking for the public's help to solve the crime, and a GoFundMe has been set up to support the families of the victims, who were identified as general manager Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and prep cook Ignacio "Nacho" Gutierrez Morales.

The incident has shaken the tight-knit culinary community, and now businesses are coming together to help raise more money for the GoFundMe campaign.

On Monday, May 1, over thirty Colorado restaurants, breweries, bakeries and more will be at Hops & Pie (3920 Tennyson Street) with donated food, beer and baked goods for a buffet-style meal. A $50 donation to the GoFundMe is the entrance fee; kids will be admitted free.

Participating businesses that are donating food include Hops & Pie, Smash & Grab Burgers, El Camino, Legacy Pie, Bakery Four, Cholon, Il Porcellino, Atomic Cowboy, El Chingon, Glo, Fire on the Mountain and Jovanina’s Broken Italian.

Beer will be provided courtesy of Our Mutual Friend, Westbound & Down, Station 26, Bierstadt, Call to Arms, Public Offering, Emporium, Cerebral, FlyteCo and Cohesion breweries.

Other contributors include Shamrock Foods, Elite Brands, Classic Wines, Ball Corporation and Novum Construction Group.

There will also be music by Jocelyn Skorka and a silent auction with items from Novum Construction Group, Post Oak BBQ, Small Batch Liquors, Monkey Fist Tattoo and more. 
