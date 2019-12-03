Fourteen Colorado-Made Food and Drink Gift Ideas

Whether you're stuffing a stocking, picking up a treat for a secret Santa exchange, or looking for a tasty present for your food-obsessed honey, there's something Colorado-made and perfect for all your holiday shopping needs. Here are fourteen ideas for unique gifts that will please your friends and family while supporting local businesses.

The unique mug made for Colorado Crafted. Colorado Crafted

Colorado Crafted Après Ski Box



It's easy to get behind the collections at Colorado Crafted (327 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs), since everything is locally made and picked with care. For example, the $58 Après Ski Box comes with a colorful YoColorado Mountain Beanie, Peteybird's Rocky Mountain Hot Cocoa, and a special enamel camp mug with a modern mountain peak design made just for Colorado Crafted. If you're looking to send a full foodie package, the $37 Denver Box includes spicy sriracha sauce from Merfs Condiments, chocolate from DAR, green chile-spiced potato chips from Morgan Handmade Rations, whiskey peach preserves from Red Camper and a chocolate chip energy bar made by Byte. If the pre-made gift sets aren't quite right, you can build your own; with so many awesome Colorado goods, you really you can't go wrong. Head to Colorado Springs to experience the shop firsthand, or order a gift box online.

EXPAND Stuff your stockings with cottles by Bigsby's Folly. Linnea Covington

Cottles From Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery



Are these portable wine containers cans or bottles? They're cottles! And the aluminum cottles from Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery (3563 Wazee Street), not only make great stocking stuffers, but the Denver urban winery is the only place in Colorado that produces them. The RiNo winemaker uses primarily California grapes to create an array of reds and whites, three which are available in this lightweight, 500-milliliter container. Choose from 2018 rose, 2018 sauvignon blanc or 2017 cabernet sauvignon to make someone's holiday merry and bright. Each costs $14.99 and can be ordered online, picked up at the winery or found at various liquor stores, including Argonaut Liquor (at 760 East Colfax Avenue) and Hazel’s Beverage World (at 1955 28th Street in Boulder).

EXPAND Relax with the CBD-focused goodie box by Cured. Cured

CBD Gift Box from Cured



Yes, we know CBD shows up in everything these days, but it's not often you find a nicely packaged gift set with well-made CBD products. The folks at Cured in Boulder know how to put together a spread, and this new offering, the Relax and Restore CBD Box ($159), comes with Cured’s house-made CBD chocolate bark, salty Numb Nuts CBD nuts, a jar of Bjorn’s Colorado hemp honey and a crunchy, superfood-packed Wise Bar. Nibble on these goodies while relaxing in a bath filled with Bee & Rose + Cured Bath Soak and take a swig from Dram's CBD Adaptogenic Seltzer Water. Of course you can go for a classic meat-and-cheese gift box too, which Cured sells in a variety of styles at the shop (1285 Pearl Street) and online.

EXPAND Not only will your loved one enjoy the chocolates, but they can eat the box as well. Temper Chocolates

Edible Gift Box by Temper Chocolates



Inside the Denver Central Market (2669 Larimer Street), you'll find small-batch confectioner Temper Chocolates. This season the company has created an edible chocolate box filled with eight handmade French-style bonbons. Flavors include juniper, peppermint hot chocolate, Black Forest, gingerbread and more. Buy this box in person for $45 and not only will you make some chocolate lover's day, but it's an environmentally sound option too since you can eat the container.

EXPAND HopTea makes a great stocking stuffer or tasty gift for your non-boozing friend. Linnea Covington

HopLark Hop Tea



Not everyone wants a bottle of booze for the holidays, so whet their whistles with HopLark Hop Tea, a sparkling tea beverage that's spiked with the floral, bitter goodness of hops. Developed by founders Dean Eberhardt and Andrew Markley in Boulder, this tasty drink is brewed with hops like beer, but with no alcohol and the added flavor of black, white and green teas. A cold can of the hoppy black tea makes a good substitute for beer, and you can drink it any time. Fill a stocking with a couple cans, bring as a hostess gift to the next holiday party or add to your home-made gift baskets. The beverages are available online, at select stores and at the company's tasting room at 3220 Prairie Avenue in Boulder.

Pick up Hummingbird Straws at Colorado Crafted in Colorado Springs, or online. Colorado Crafted

Hummingbird Straws



More and more bars and restaurants have put plastic straws out to pasture, and you can do the same thing at home with locally made, sustainable straws from Hummingbird that not only look pretty, but make an lovely gift. The strong, borosilicate glass straws come in a four-pack in clear or colored glass, straight or bent, for $20 to $22, which includes a cleaning brush. They're kid-safe, can be sent through the dishwasher and prove durable even when your on your fourth spiked eggnog.

EXPAND Bubbles and manicures make a great gift of wellness and pampering. The Infinite Monkey Theorem

The Infinite Monkey Theorem and Base Coat Nail Salon Gift Box



Pamper someone special in your life by giving this canned wine and manicure set. The Coats x Cans package runs $40 and includes four cans of The Infinite Monkey Theorem's Rosé Bubble Universe, a bottle of non-toxic Base Coat polish and a glass nail file. There's also the Base Coat x Bubbles box for $100, which comes with a bottle of Colorado sparkling wine by IMT, a luxurious salt soak, a bottle of bath and body oil, and a good vibes kit complete with smudge sticks and quartz crystals. Pick up a package at the IMT winery at 3200 Larimer Street.

EXPAND The Manhattan cocktail gift box from Ironton Distillery. Ironton Distillery

Ironton Distillery's Mountain Manhattan Kit



Fans of the Manhattan cocktail will be enamored with this clever Colorado-themed kit from Ironton Distillery (3636 Chestnut Place). The set includes a six-drink booze blend that's bottled and packed into a pretty box along with a tumbler, tin of house-made cherries, drink stirrer and shot glass, all for $50. Find the kit at the distillery and pick up a bottle of Ironton Aquavit, a great winter sipper, for yourself.

EXPAND A beautiful knife by Heather Haas makes a killer gift. Heather Haas

Knives by Heather Haas



Denver artisan Heather Haas has been working on her knife forging skills for years, but it was just this past season that she started making waves with her craftsmanship. Now you can give the gift of honed steel this Christmas (or keep one for yourself). Top picks include a petty/utility knife with a mango wood and stainless steel handle ($400), a nakiri blade with an African blackwood and copper handle ($550), or a chef's knife with a nickel-silver and dyed black maple burl handle (starts at $700). Each blade is one-of-a-kind, making it a work of art as well as a useful kitchen tool, but they also sell out fast. Find them all listed on Haas's website, where you can also make a purchase.

EXPAND This season gift a tasty experience with Local Table Tours. Local Table Tours

Gift Certifictes from Local Table Tours

Not every present needs to be tangible; build a lasting memory for your friend or family member by presenting them with a gift certificate to Local Table Tours. Started by Megan Bucholz in 2010, this company hosts group restaurant tours in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Themes include a Denver coffee and doughnut tour, a taste of Old Town Fort Collins, and a Boulder brews, booze and bites romp. Order the gift certificate online and share the joy of Colorado food with a healthy excursion around your favorite restaurant neighborhoods.

EXPAND Pick and choose which two bottles of Mythology Distillery's tipples to add to this gift box. Linnea Covington

A Bottle Set From Mythology Distillery



Give some Christmas cheer this season in the form of a two-bottle set from this LoHi's Mythology Distillery, at 3622 Tejon Street. Choose from Needle Pig Gin, Chatter Wolf Rye Vodka, Feather Jester Rum or any of the distillery's other small-batch spirits, many made with Colorado ingredients. You can also substitute a bottle with a Mythology-branded hat, T-shirt or cocktail shaker. The prices vary based on your selections, and you'll probably want to budget a little extra time and money when you visit the tasting room to sample something you may want under your own tree.

EXPAND No Gluten, No Problem Pizza, by Peter and Kelli Bronski. Linnea Covington

No Gluten, No Problem Pizza Cookbook





Your gluten-free friends need food-based presents too, and No Gluten, No Problem Pizza, by Peter and Kelli Bronski (with photos by Jennifer Olson), is a great option. The Colorado couple is known for their food blog, No Gluten, No Problem, and this gorgeous tome is filled with 75 pizza recipes that include Sicilian-style dough, Detroit-style pies and even a classic pepperoni pizza. Pick it up at your favorite book store for around $24.95.

EXPAND Give a gift pack from River Bear American Meats. Johnny Formento

A Gift Pack from River Bear American Meats



Make Christmas morning really shine with chef Justin Brunson's River Bear American Meats Breakfast Pack, which comes with bacon and breakfast sausage, as well as a package of Queen City Collective Coffee beans. Pick up the set at the newly opened Leever's Locavore (2630 West 38th Avenue) for $45 to turn someone's morning into a special event filled with Colorado flavor.

EXPAND The Spice Guy

Spice Guys Gift Pack



Spice up the holidays with a four-pack of seasonings from The Spice Guys for $29. The gift box includes four-ounce jars of Summit County Steak & Veg, Oh Hush Chili, Roasted Garlic Blend and Barbicant, the perfect rub for all your barbecuing needs. Purchase the set on the Spice Guys website or at the Holiday Fetch Market on December 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at the Denver Sports Castle (1000 Broadway).