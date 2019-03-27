Frasca Is Colorado's Only Remaining Hope for a 2019 James Beard Award

The James Beard Foundation has released its list of 2019 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, with finalists to be awarded medals on May 6 in Chicago. The foundation also announced nominees in the book, broadcast media, journalism and restaurant design categories. Colorado has but one candidate left standing among all the nominations.

The public side of the James Beard Awards process for choosing chefs and restaurants involves three stages. A long list of semi-finalists was announced on February 27 in a wide range of categories, from best new restaurant to outstanding baker. Stage two came today, paring the lists down to just a handful for each award. The Best New Restaurant list, for example, now stands at five, down from thirty nominations on the February roster. And finally, the selection committee (comprising culinary experts from all over the U.S.) will have another just over a month to come up with the winners.

The Wolf's Tailor earned two James Beard Award nominations this year, including Outstanding Pastry Chef for Jeb Breakell (center). Westword