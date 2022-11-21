Holiday Gift Ideas: Ten Tasty Experiences

This year, skip the stuff and gift your loved ones delicious experiences instead. We're talking cocktail classes, wine subscriptions, local food boxes and tasty tours. Although some of these adventures can be mailed across the country, others are for enjoying right here at home. Either way, these ten ideas are each Colorado-focused and sure to please.
And if all else fails, a gift certificate to your favorite restaurant is always appreciated.
Chef’s Tasting Experience at Jovanina’s Broken Italian
Treat someone special to a truly unique dinner at Jovanina’s Broken Italian in LoDo (1520 Blake St.). Each night, the restaurant hosts a chef's tasting for two people only, at the counter of its open kitchen. It's a lovely way to enjoy a fantastic multi-course modern Italian meal and watch all the action. Share it with a loved one by ordering a gift certificate for this experience, or by bringing them along as your plus one. Reservations are $95 per person with an optional wine pairing for $45 each.
Wine lovers will appreciate a membership to Noble Riot's Flight Club, which runs $69 a month and includes discounts on wine classes as well as food and beverage, complimentary flight sessions and some surprises along the way. Subscribe online to send the gift to anyone who appreciates all things vino.
Spade & Spoon Meal Kits
The newest meal kit has arrived, and not only is Joy Rubey's company based on the Front Range, but the food provided is largely sourced locally, from favorite farmers' market vendors such as Sfoglina, Not Bad Cooks, Hearth Bakery, Five Freedoms Dairy, Björn’s Colorado Honey and more. Each recipe has been designed by a chef, and customers can choose from an array of options. Spade & Spoon also offers à la carte goodies to stuff those stockings. Be one of the first to enjoy these treats: The company officially launches on November 26, and Spade & Spoon currently delivers to the greater Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins area.
For just $45, you can send a loved one a whiskey-tasting adventure in a box. The Boulder Spirits Adventure Kit is a sampler pack with six small bottles of Boulder Spirits whiskeys. An adventure map and link to an online virtual whiskey tasting is also included. Order a kit online and have it sent to that lucky giftee anywhere in the country.
Full disclosure: We know this company offers an awesome experience because the writer of this guide occasionally leads some of the tours. However, Local Table Tours is mainly hosted by founder Megan Bucholz, who has managed the company for over a decade. In fact, it's the longest-running independent food tour company in Colorado, and Bucholz customizes each jaunt for specific dates, times, food allergies and overall wants. Book a tour as a present to a group of friends, or send a gift card to a loved one for any of the Boulder-, Fort Collins- or Denver-based romps. Each tour includes numerous food and beverage tastings, recommendations, and a lot of information about the area you're touring. Prices start at $95 per person, and no one leaves hungry.
Started in 2015 by Linda Sudowski, kids and adults can delight in a gift from My Make Studio, which offers whimsical cupcake and cake kits for $59.99. The best part: Each one can be sent right to the recipient, be that grandparents, grandchildren or your best friend's twins. Each kit comes with a video tutorial, making it not just fun, but easy. There are plenty of choices, from a cheeseburger cake and flower cupcakes to zoo animal cupcakes. The kits can be shipped anywhere in the nation or picked up from Painted Tree Boutique (251 West 104th Avenue in Northglenn).
Postino's Wine Cult Subscription
Treat someone special all year long with a wine club membership from Postino WineCafe. Members receive two boxes of two wines, each with information about what you're drinking and tasting notes from the company's advanced sommelier, Brent Karlicek. Plus, if you order the $150 two-quarter subscription now through December 31, a limited-edition print from Hamster Labs is included, as well as a $50 credit to Postino WineCafe locations and other monthly deals.
World of Belgian Beers Tasting at Bruz Beers
For just $30, you can send someone off to Belgium through beer with a two and a half hour guided tasting at either of the Bruz Beers locations (1675 West 67th Avenue and Bruz Off Fax at 1495 York Street). The tasting usually takes place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month, and the focus is on the eighteen major styles of Belgian beers. Expect to taste around a dozen, all while learning about the history and background of the beverages. Sign up online or by calling the brewery at 303-650-2337. And if your giftee loves it, treat them to the follow-up course, the World of Sour Beers, which explores Belgian, German and American sour beer styles.
Is hygge an experience or a state of mind? It's hard to pinpoint the Norse idea, but with a box of fresh shortbread cookies from Süti + Co, a Scandinavian-style cafe and shop in Boulder, we aren't going to nitpick. Chef Andrea Uzarowski has carefully crafted each seasonal cookie specifically for holiday gifting, and the special flavors will only be available in a limited-edition set. The present features four dozen cookies in a special box made by Scandinavian artist Annie Bailey. Each one runs $55 and can be ordered online and picked up at the shop through December 20.
Stranahan's Cocktail Class
This cocktail class by Stranahan's is a great way to get a handle on working with whiskey. Each ticket costs $77, and aside from the course, it includes a welcome cocktail, snacks, a whiskey tasting and a gift bag. Also expect to learn about the company, whiskey cocktails in general, and what American Single Malt Whiskey really is. The experience runs about two hours and can be booked in advance online.